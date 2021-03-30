Artsday / CSO soloist returns to Brisbane

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s “Llewellyn One: Seven Deadly Sins” concert will be conducted by Jessica Cottis, in her first appearance as artistic advisor. The title work, Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins”, features soprano Lorina Gore and a barbershop quartet. The CSO has just announced a change in programming, as Brisbane-based soloist Courtenay Cleary returned home yesterday, following the lunchtime covid-related announcement from ACT Health. In place of the Korngold, the CSO will perform Sibelius’ fifth symphony, described by Cottis as “uplifting, expansive and joyous”. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1. Book here.

WESLEY Music Centre Lunchtime Concert series presents Canberra International Music Festival director and pianist, Roland Peelman, playing music by Schumann, Haydn and Schönberg, alongside more recent work by Moya Henderson and Elena Kats-Chernin. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, March 31. Bookings essential here or 6232 7248.

ARTISTS from Queanbeyan’s Bunker Art Studio will exhibit figurative, landscape, abstract and still-life paintings and drawings responding to environmental, formal, pictorial and narrative interests. Artists are Janette Mills, John Geasley, Michael Varga, Ian Ireland, Kim Jackson, Sarah Stringer, Shaun Myles, William Graham, June Roblom, Lee Grunwald, Paul Crowhurst and Dennis Mortimer. The official opening, at 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, is at 6pm on Thursday, April 1 – RSVP to info@qbnhive.buzz – then the exhibition runs until April 18, Fridays 6-9pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 4pm.

“ROUGE” is French-Australian artist Marc Rambeau’s first exhibition at Bungendore Wood Works Gallery. His abstract Australian landscapes have been created through a unique mix of techniques mastered over his lifetime. 22 Malbon Street, Bungendore, April 1-May 31, open seven days, 9am-5pm.

GLENN Starr will be at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, singing the songs you grew up with, and will never forget if you’re a baby boomer. There are two performances, “Morning Melodies” at 10.30am and an evening show at 8pm, Wednesday, March 31. Book here or 6285 6290.

CRAFT ACT: Craft + Design Centre and ACT Parks & Conservation Service once again presents its artist residency for contemporary craft practitioners and designers. Applications are now open for the 2022 program, presented in partnership with the National Library of Australia, with the opportunity to explore the library’s map collection.

“ANOMALY” is a new jazz vocal group formed and directed by Rowan Harvey-Martin which premieres with “Passion”, UK composer Will Todd’s “Passion Music” for gospel soloist, choir and jazz ensemble. The soloist will be Sonia Anfiloff. Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls Grammar School, Deakin, 7pm, Thursday, April 1, book here.

IGITUR Nos Chamber Choir and the choir of Wesley Uniting Church will join together for a Holy Week service, with music and readings set in candlelit darkness for Maundy Thursday. “Tenebrae”, Wesley Uniting Church, 7pm, Thursday, April 1. Bookings recommended.

SANGUINETI Media’s “Filmmaker HERO” educational workshop will run again during the school holidays with the theme, “Canberra Is My Home”. It’s suitable for age nine and above and first-time filmmakers are welcome. All films will be entered in to the Canberra Short Film Festival. All equipment provided. Book here.