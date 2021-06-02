Artsday / Dance company returns with urgency and hope

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SYDNEY Dance Company’s full-length work, “Impermanence” is Rafael Bonachela’s newest creation. The company returns to the stage to find “energy, urgency, radiance and hope”, danced to Bryce Dessner’s music composition of the same name, commissioned and performed by the Australian String Quartet. At Canberra Theatre, June 4 and 5. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE documentary film “YuwinjDhari Bulwal: Yuin Country Explored” responds to the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s journey along the east coast of Australia from a first nations’ perspective. It will be screened with a Q and A and a performance by the Four Winds Djinama Yilaga Choir. At the Gandel Atrium, National Museum of Australia, 6–8pm Friday, June 4. Bookings essential here.

IN celebration of Canberra Museum and Gallery’s most recent exhibition “HABITAT: Ways of Living”, and on the eve of World Environment Day, the gallery is hosting a live performance featuring Tina Havelock Stevens on drums with Liberty Kerr on cello. Stevens, represented in the exhibition, travelled with her drumkit to unconventional sites to create immersive sonic portraits. At CMAG, Civic Square, Canberra City, 6–8pm, Friday, June 4. Bookings essential here

BLAMEY Street and ConneXion are long-standing Canberra big bands and they’ll be presenting “Swingin’ Out!” at the Harmonie German Club, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, 6.45pm–9.30pm (doors open 6pm) Friday, June 4. The program will feature trombonist Damian Bool and vocalist Rachel Thorne. Bookings here or at the door.

THE interplay of water in landscape continues to inspire Judith White and her new body of work, “Bush Cove”, which focuses on the beautiful natural environment of the south coast of NSW. By abstracting the solid landscape, Judith aims to illuminate the sensory effect of these bush, beach and creek sanctuaries which “teem with bird call, light and peace”. Beaver Galleries, 81 Denison Street, Deakin, 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, June 3-20 or view here.

AARWUN Gallery is holding its first annual salon exhibition from June 26-July 18 in the tradition and spirit of the grand French Salon exhibitions of the late 1800s, paying homage to the salon hang that originated in Paris during the 17th Century that presented an extensive collection of artworks for sale to a wider audience. Accepted media on any subject are painting, drawing, photography, digital art, sculpture, glass, textile or print. Applications close 5pm, June 11. Inquiries on how to apply to aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com

“REFLECTED Light” is a solo exhibition of found papers and collage, by Jennifer Baird, inspired by a visit to the “Within Without” artwork by James Turrell at the NGA. Baird’s collages also adopt a minimal style with limited lines and colours to convey the complexity and simultaneous simplicity of the Skyspace. At Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, June 3–27. A “Meet the Artist” event will be will be held from 1pm-3pm, June 5 and 6.