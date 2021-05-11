Artsday / Don Juan with bad French accents

Share Canberra's trusted news:

”DON Juan” by production company Slightly Isolated Dog, is an interactive show where the actors, armed with intentionally bad French accents, take turns to play Don Juan, personified by wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap. It’s billed as “riotous and mischievous”. Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (next door to The Q) May 12-16, book here or 6285 6290.

A new play, “Foxholes of the Mind”, will look into the lives of Vietnam veteran Frank and his wife Trish, 30 years after the war. It’s written by Bernard Clancy, author of the Vietnam war novel “Best We Forget”. Courtyard Studio, May 12-14, book here.

DANIEL Skeffington (Lake Macquarie, NSW) is the current artist-in-residence at Canberra Potters. In his resulting exhibition, “These Moments of Pleasure”, he references sculptures from Roman/Greco times, which once represented those societies as a collective of people, but also as individuals with unique personalities. Canberra Potters, Watson, Tuesday to Sunday, May 13-16. Artist talk and opening presentation by Skeffington, 2pm, Saturday, May 15.

WRITER Emma Batchelor will be in conversation with Zoya Patel discussing her Vogel award-winning novel “Now That I See You”, an authentic and original exploration of complicated love. Kambri Cultural Centre foyer, 6-7.30pm, Wednesday May 12, book here.

SAXOPHONIST Jason Bruer will be at Geoff’s Jazz At Smith’s with his sextet Hammerhead – Andrew Robertson (alto sax and flute), Cam McAllister (trumpet), Greg Coffin (piano), Alex Hirlian (drums) and Brendan Clarke (bass). Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 7.30pm, Wednesday, May 12. Book here.

ROBYN Nevin plays Brunhilde Pomsel, Joseph Goebbels’ secretary, in Christopher Hampton’s play, “A German Life”. It’s so potentially nerve-touching that it rates a warning from the theatre that it contains graphic historical footage which may be distressing for some patrons. “A German Life”, at the Playhouse, May 11-16. Book here or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s “Llewellyn Two: Longing and Desire”, with Jessica Cottis conducting and Andrea Lam on piano, features romantic works by Richard Meale, Rachmaninov And Prokofiev. Llewellyn Hall, ANU, 7.30pm, Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13. Book here or 6262 6772.

CANBERRA pianist Stuart Long performs three modern works for solo piano – ”Five Bagatelles” by Ginastera. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, May 12, book here or 6232 7248.

PHOTOACCESS opens three new exhibitions this week: “Avalanche” by Sari Sutton; “Black Summer 2020: The Aftermath” by Ben Kopilow; and “Hot/Cold” the annual PhotoAccess Members’ Show. Opening in PhotoAccess Gardens, Griffith, 6pm, Thursday, May 13, by Dr Rosie Cooney from the Conservation Research branch of the ACT government’s Environment, Planning and

Sustainable Development Directorate. The show runs until June 5.