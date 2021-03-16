Artsday / Emma to swing at Canberra Theatre

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIAN vocalist Emma Pask returns to town with the Emma Pask Quartet, performing swinging jazz standards, upbeat Latin rhythms, tender ballads and raucous blues. Pask performed at the wedding of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and has sung with the BBC Concert Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Canberra Theatre, 8pm, Friday, March 19, book here or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA artists Amanda Stuart and Hayley Lander share a deep engagement with the natural world and address the complexities and far-reaching consequences of human impact in the Australian landscape, seen in their joint exhibition in The Mixing Room Gallery at Thor’s Hammer, 10 Mildura St, Griffith, now open. The formal launch is at 6pm on Friday, March 19, registrations essential. The exhibition continues until April 20.

THERE’S some dispute about the date of Chopin’s birthday in Poland during 1810, but it was probably either February 22 or March 1. Either way, music lovers will celebrate the occasion at the Embassy of Poland tomorrow, March 18, with a private evening of music.

CERAMICIST Jeff Mincham presents his 90th solo show, after more than 40 years of professional practice, in “La Vrai Ceramique: Adventures in Clay”, at Canberra Potters,

1 Aspinall St, Watson, March 18 to April 11, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Opening

6pm Thursday, March 18, free but booking essential.

THE new album “I Think I Know For Sure” features seven songs composed, written and recorded by Electric Hippies, Mi-Sex and Noiseworks producer, singer and songwriter Steve Balbi at his home studio in Sydney. His launch tour brings him to to Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga St, Civic, this Friday, March 19, book here.