Artsday / Exhibition commemorates museum curator

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA textile artist Rosie Armstrong and ceramicist Cathy Franzi are among the creators whose work is on display in the biennial Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize, on show from today, March 26, at the National Archives. The exhibition commemorates the birth of the South Australian Museum’s first curator, Frederick George Waterhouse and the National Archives headquarters in Parkes is the only location outside of Adelaide to host this exhibition, which runs until June 6. All details here.

FOUR prominent female artists from around Australia, Aretha Brown, Kaff-eine, Jane Gillings and Claire Martin, will discuss their art and area of activism in “The Art Activism by Great Women Conference”, one of the closing events of the “HERE I AM: Art by Great Women” festival. At the T2 space (level 2, Kambri Cultural Centre) with a networking function in the aMBUSH Gallery, 2pm-7pm, Sunday, March 28. Bookings here kambri.com.au

“JOURNEYS”, an exhibition by the winner of Volunteering ACT’s 2020 Volunteer Leadership Award, John Brookes, is a part of a wider portfolio of works exploring the notion of journeys and travel, which not only references physical journeys, but uses the notion of modes of transport as a metaphor for internal journeys of growth and personal change. The exhibition is part of Belconnen Arts Centre’s IGNITE program for artists who identify as disabled, deaf, hard of hearing, chronically ill, neurodiverse or who have lived experience of mental health issues. “Journeys”, foyer, 23 Brindabella Circuit, Brindabella Business Park, Canberra Airport, 9am-5pm, Monday–Friday, until June 14.

MUSICACT is hosting sales and distribution expert Brittany de Groot for its March Music Chat on Sunday, March 28. She’ll talk about playlists before a short music session. At Blackbird Bar, Sydney Building, 114 Alinga Street, Civic, 4-6pm, Sunday, March 28. Free entry but registrations here.

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra, James McCusker Orchestra and String Stream Ensembles are back performing their first concert of 2021 in “A New World”, music from Gershwin to Dvorak, featuring outstanding young musicians and conducted by Rowan Harvey-Martin, Louis Sharpe, Tim Wickham, Jenny Higgs, Lucy Macourt and Mandy Philipse. Bookings here.

A FINALIST in the 2021 Glover Prize, landscape artist Peter Watts is highly regarded for his paintings, which are influenced by the landscapes of central Victoria and south eastern Australia, depicting vivid cloudscapes and shifts in light and shade. He will open a solo exhibition at Suki and Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, Saturday, March 27, with an informal covid-safe reception to be held throughout the day. All welcome. The exhibition will run until May 2.

MANNING Clark House is holding a chats session, “The Poets and Painters’ Path”, featuring artist Bernard Hardy and poet Mark O’Connor in the garden at 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest, noon to 2pm, Monday, March 29. Bookings here.

AVANT-garde Latin musician Victor Martinez Parada will perform at Smith’s Alternative for one performance only. At 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 5.30pm, Sunday, March 38. Bookings here.

“SHIFTING Spaces” by Canberra artist Marilou Chagnaud is Megalo’s first gallery exhibition for 2021 is a solo exhibition, featuring prints and an immersive site-responsive installation. It’s influenced by the artist’s response to the architecture of the gallery. She’ll be at Megalo Print Studio, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, from midday-4pm this Saturday, March 27. The show runs 9.30am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday, until May 1.

ADHOC Baroque will be at St Paul’s Anglican Church for its Palm Sunday concert performance of Bach’s adaptation of Pergolesi’s Stabat Mate. At Manuka Corner, on the corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, 5pm. Bookings essential here.

WRITER Catherine McCullagh is launching her latest historical novel, “Secrets and Showgirls”, with a short performance by the Kix Arts cabaret dancers, in the bar at The Q, Queanbeyan, at 7pm, Saturday, March 27.

INITIALLY planned for last year, Tracey M Benson is holding the exhibition, “The River’s Edge”, at the Ginninderry Link Gallery. It features framed digital prints on fabric, running until April 12. She will give an artist talk at the gallery, located on McClymont Way, Holt, from 2-3pm, Saturday, March 27. Registrations here.

THE first concert in Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Recital Series features violinist Courtenay Cleary, performing works by Francis Poulenc, Béla Bartók and Arthur Benjamin with pianist Alex Raineri. At Gandel Hall in the National Gallery of Australia, March 28. Bookings here.