Artsday / Festival lights up ‘the triangle’ with colour

THE Enlighten Festival is back from February 26 to March 8. There’ll be large-scale projections on buildings in the Parliamentary Triangle including the National Portrait Gallery, the National Library of Australia, Parliament House, and Questacon, as well as “Lights! Canberra! Action!” in the Senate Rose Gardens on March 5, the Canberra Balloon Spectacular from March 6 to 14, Symphony in the Park on March 7, and Canberra’s 107th birthday on March 8. Bookings and information at enlightencanberra.com.au

M16 Artspace has new exhibitions opening to the public from noon, this Friday, February 26, including: “Pantone 311″ by Marsden Arts Group; “Framework of Injustice” by Melissa Beowulf; and “I Am Strong” by Angharad Dean. The Chutespace gallery will feature “Awash” by Kati Gorgenyi. At 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Friday.

GUITAR sensation Bruce Mathiske will be adding the didgeridoo to his six-string virtuosity when he and percussionist/artist Adam Manning take the stage for a musical journey with live art. At The Street Theatre, 8pm, Friday, February 26. Bookings here or 6247 1223.

FASHION label Zimmermann’s Spring 21 collection, “Wild Botanica”, will be on display at the National Library alongside the Ellis Rowan paintings that inspired their creation. Zimmermann’s creative director, Nicky Zimmermann, was so taken by the beautiful botanical artwork of the 19th-century Australian artist that she wanted to bring the artworks to life. The library holds the largest archive of Rowan’s artwork. “Zimmermann + Ellis Rowan”, foyer, National Library of Australia, 9am to 8pm, daily, February 25 to March 11, including the Canberra Day public holiday on Monday, March 8.

ASIALINK Arts and Santy Saptari Art Consulting are presenting a Zoom conversation series about Indonesia-Australia relations in visual arts, to ask: “what can the arts do to build understanding and trust between nations?” Held every Saturday between February 27 and March 20, the first will take place at 5pm this Saturday. Registrations here.