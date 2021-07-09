Artsday / Film tells the story of ‘Another Country’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN “Another Country”, actor David Gulpilil tells the tale of what happened when his people’s way of life was interrupted at the beginning of the 20th century when cattle barons, missionaries and the Australian Government made a concerted effort to gain control of the lands of the Yolngu people of northern Arnhem Land. At the National Film and Sound Archive, 2pm, Saturday, July 10. Bookings here.

OPENING this weekend at Canberra Museum and Gallery is the exhibition “Ruth Lane-Poole: A Woman of Influence”, about the Commonwealth’s first “interior furnisher”, a writer on interior decoration in popular magazines in the mid-1920s who worked with the architects on matters relating to the furnishing of Government House and The Lodge — in time for the opening of Parliament House in 1927. At CMAG, Civic Square, July 10-October 2.

TO celebrate Bastille Day the Alliance Française de Canberra is turning on a “Frenchy” concert with French-born singer and songwriter Pauline Maudy and her band MZAZA, performing favourite French and jazz songs in French and English. Maison de France, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, 7.30pm, Saturday, July 10. Bookings and details at afcanberra

DEFINITELY going ahead, “Potted Potter – The Unauthorised Harry Experience” condenses all seven Harry Potter books and a real-life game of Quidditch into 70 silly minutes and is performed by two New Zealand actors, Adam Brown and Tama Jarman. At Canberra Playhouse, July 13–18. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CELLO Masterpieces with Thomas Rann and Edward Neeman has been postponed from July 11 to 2pm, August 15, at Wesley Church. Bookings here.