Artsday / Funky ‘Chocolate Factory’ in dance

Dancers in “Chocolate Factory”.

“THE Chocolate Factory” is the latest showcase of hip-hop and contemporary dance by Tuggeranong Arts Centre’s Fresh Funk program. A twisted remake of the classic story, the show takes the audience on a journey, with a soundtrack featuring Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Tones And I, and other new music and choreography performed by dancers aged nine to adult. Guest choreographers include Kirsten Dodgen, Cat Santos and Dave McLean. Erindale College, Wanniassa, Sunday, June 20, book here.

GARY Werskey, co-curator of the National Library’s exhibition “A Nation Imagined: The Artists of the Picturesque Atlas”, will explore why a group of American artists and entrepreneurs joined forces with Sydney’s artist-illustrators, and how they ultimately shaped the direction of Australian art. NLA, 2pm on Sunday, June 20, free but bookings essential. The event will also be live-streamed via Facebook.

Pussycat with Owl.

LOVE conquers all in “The Owl And The Pussycat”, presented by Little Match Productions in Queanbeyan. This nostalgic musical journey, based on Edward Lear’s childhood poem, is an operatic interactive theatre piece with puppetry that explores the universal themes of love, adventure, harmony and acceptance. Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, June 22-25. Book here or 6285 6290. 

NAKKIAH Lui’s laugh-out-loud play, “Black Is The New White”, a sell-out at The Playhouse in 2018, has won the $10,000 biennial Russell Prize for Humour Writing, Australia’s only humour writing prize, the State Library of NSW announced last night (June 17).

James McCusker Orchestra.

“THE Colour of Sound” is Music for Canberra’s Term 2 concert program, showcasing string ensembles, the James McCusker Orchestra and the Canberra Youth Orchestra. Canberra Girls Grammar School, Sunday, June 20. Book here.

CLASSICAL guitarist Andrew Blanch presents an intimate journey that shows his love of the cultures and music of both Europe and Latin America. His program includes works by Vivaldi, Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Piazzolla and more. Gunning Shire Hall, Gunning, 2pm-3.30pm, Sunday, June 20. Book here.

Canberra Qwire, proudly LGBTIQ+.

THE Canberra Qwire, proudly LGBTIQ+, is back with “Rise Up!”, a post-COVID concert filled with songs of hope and resilience. Llewellyn Hall, ANU, Sunday, June 20, from 2pm-4pm. Book here

DIANNA Nixon’s Wild Voices Music Theatre is performing a variety concert of song, dance, music theatre ensembles and piano music performed by a diverse group of performers. At The Street Theatre, 4pm-6.30pm, Sunday, June 20. Book here or 6247 1223.

