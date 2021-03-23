Artsday / Glitter and high-tech rock in ‘Fangirls’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE AUSTRALIAN musical “Fangirls” looks and feels like a rock concert, with a lot of glitter and high-tech representation of central character Edna’s online world. Belvoir Theatre at The Playhouse, March 24-28. Book here or 6275 2700.

“COCOONED in Breath”, part of the Wesley Lunchtime Music series, is a concert bringing to life vocal works by three Canberra composers, Sally Greenaway, Margaret Legge-Wilkinson and Michael Dooley. The songs respond to the pandemic and events of 2020, and were commissioned by soprano Sarahlouise Owens through an ArtsACT Homefront grant. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, March 24. Bookings essential or call 6232 7248.

THE teen musical “Be More Chill” is a YouTube sensation, with a moral saying that it’s better to be yourself than to be “more chill”. Teenagers travelled in hordes to see the show in New York. It’s now a production by Budding Theatre at Gungahlin Theatre, March 24-27, book here.

LOCAL band Indie Quirky, headed up by Queanbeyan clown artist Jasper Burfoot, will play all-new songs as part of Band Beng Bing Bong Bung, the open mic for bands at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga St, Civic, from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 25, book here.

INDIE Quirky will also be part of the line-up, along with Grace Notes and So Far So Good at The Bunker, 4/6 Silva Ave, Queanbeyan, from 6.30pm this Saturday, March 27. There will be a free BBQ in the break. Inquiries to 0403 525 562.

TWO new exhibitions open this week at Beaver Galleries: glass artist Holly Grace’s “Belonging: A Landscape Memoir” sees landscape imagery sandblasted and etched into the surfaces of her glass forms; then in “Waterholes and Wetlands“, Sue Lovegrove’s paintings focus on the beauty and value of water. 81 Denison St, Deakin, 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, March 23-April 11.

NANCY Sever Gallery has leading ceramicist Greg Daly continuing his exploration of light and lustre glazes in the four-part show “Dappled Light”. Level 1, 131 City Walk, Civic (next to King O’Malley’s), 11am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, March 24-April 25.

MANNING Clark House poetry readings, with Sarah St Vincent Welch, Laurie McDonald and Ruth Pieloor reading, will be held in the drawing room, Manning Clark House, 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest, from 5-7 pm this Thursday, March 25. Free, but bookings essential.

“MARGARET Fulton the Musical” is a theatrical romp based on the best-selling autobiography of the famous cooking guru, following her journey from humble beginnings to the status of National Living Treasure as she encouraged Australian housewives to stray from the old tradition of meat and three veg. At The Q, Queanbeyan, March 23-27, book here.

“BETWEEN Earth and Sky” is one of two new Craft ACT exhibitions where the artists have rejoiced in nature. It features textiles, glass and mixed media by 2020 Craft ACT artists-in-residence Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello and Sharon Peoples, whose residency last year at the Ready-Cut Cottage in Namadgi National Park with research of the National Museum of Australia was delayed – but not diminished.

ALSO at Craft ACT, “Essence of Cloud” is a multilayered glass exhibition by flame worker Mark Eliott, which tells a fictional, historical tale about an imaginary cloud substance which produces elation, longevity and increased empathy. Both at 180 London Circuit, North Building, Level 1, Civic Square, March 25-May 22, with an opening at 6pm, March 25.

“BE Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché” is billed as both a tribute film and a detective story narrated by Jodie Foster. Guy-Blaché was active in France from the late 19th century and was the first woman to direct a film and directed, produced or supervised around 1,000 films – many of them lost to cinema history. The documentary will be preceded by a 16mm short film from the NFSA collection, directed by Guy-Blaché. National Film and Sound Archive, 6pm, Thursday, March 25, book here.

ANCA GALLERY is accepting applications to present an exhibition or project in a three-week slot that has become available: 30 June-18 July. Applications here close at 11.59pm, Sunday, March 28. Outcomes will be announced shortly after.

“FUTURE Proof” is Megalo’s first online exhibition for the year, a new initiative to discover the next crop of emerging printmakers from across Australia and New Zealand. This exhibition will showcase the work of 26 outstanding artists working with print who graduated in 2020. Viewable here. March 25-June 30.