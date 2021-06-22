Artsday / Free screening of Sundance-awarded film

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Another day of arts news. It’s “Artsday” with HELEN MUSA

AS part of Pride Month celebrations, there’ll be a free screening of the Sundance-awarded film “I Carry You With Me”. This decades-spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher (Christian Vázquez). ANU Kambri Cinema, 6pm, Wednesday, June 23, free but register here.

“THE 7 Stages of Grieving” is a one-woman play co-written by Wesley Enoch and Deborah Mailman, tracing seven phases of Aboriginal history – Dreaming, Invasion, Genocide, Protection, Assimilation, Self-Determination and Reconciliation. Elaine Crombie performs it for Sydney Theatre Company at the Playhouse, June 23-26. Book here or 6275 2700.

RUSSELL Erwin, PS Cottier and Dr David Reiter will be will be reading their poems for Poetry at Manning Clark House, Forrest, 7-9pm, Thursday, June 24. Book here.

THE National Library of Australia is hosting a night in with Australian author, Nardi Simpson. She’ll share her insights about writing, reading and the meaning of life, followed by refreshments and a book signing. NLA foyer, 7-9pm, Wednesday, June 23. Book here.

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting “Marie Hagerty: New Works”, an exhibition by one of Australia’s – and Canberra’s – leading contemporary artists. Critics Gordon Bull says Hagerty’s beguiling edges have a decisive sharpness and a kind of hardness, while as often curved lines they define what appear to be soft forms, making them “doubly seductive”. Open at the gallery, Level 1, 131 City Walk, Civic, June 23-25, Wednesday to Sunday.

TALENTED students from The Music Academy at Canberra Girls’ Grammar School will perform a program of music for wind and string instruments. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, June 23. Book here or 6232 7248.

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery has two exhibitions opening running from June 25 to August 15: “I Weave What I Have Seen: The War Rugs Of Afghanistan”, a testimony to the creativity and resilience of Afghan weavers; and “Hands On Studio: The Town And A Shared Enchantment”, Japanese, Australian and New Zealand contemporary enamelling by Tsuruya Sakurai, Kazuko Inomata, Hiroki Iwat,a Helen Aitken-Kuhnen, Mio Kuhnen and Jasmine Watson. Tim Bonyhady, Nigel Lendon, Terence Maloon and Tony Oates will talk about the rugs at noon on Friday, June 25. Register here.