Artsday / Heide’s subtle images of women disrobed

PHOTOGRAPHER Heide Smith is exhibiting very subtle images of women disrobed form her series “Barely There”. All the women, she tells us, came to her to be photographed for their own reasons and are both comfortable and proud of their bodies. They’ll be on show all month at her Tuross gallery. Heide welcomes visitors by appointment at 0415 382905 or fotoheide@gmail.com

APPLICATIONS are open for Wesley Music Scholarships for 2021. The scholarships have been awarded each year since 1994 by competitive process to those students who can demonstrate their potential as a vocalist or instrumentalist, and can benefit from opportunities to practise, perform, make recordings as a soloist or in ensemble in the facilities of the Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church. Applications here close 5pm, Monday, May 10. Inquiries to lizm@music.wesleycanberra.org.au or 0417 442 232.

BEAVER Galleries has two new shows opening this week: works by eX de Medici examining concepts of power through violence, geo-economic politics and environment; and works on paper, drawn from artist Wei Rong Wu’s observations and recollections over the past year, including glimpses of China and Europe, her local landscape, current affairs and works by ancient Chinese masters. 81 Denison St, Deakin, 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, May 6-30 or here.

CHAMBER Orchestra students of the ANU School of Music will be playing a program of Purcell, Mozart and Rautavaara in the Larry Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, 12.30 pm-1.30pm, Thursday, May 6, book here.

ANCA GALLERY presents “One or Two Paintings”, works by Peter Alwast, Joel Arthur, Riley Beaumont, Rowan Kane and Dionisia Salas, aimed at generating

a visual discussion of ideas between them as painters to be presented to a broader audience. 1 Rosevear Pl, Dickson, May 5-23. Opening event 6pm, Wednesday, May 5, all welcome.

BELCONNEN Artists Network artists, Robyn Diener, Anne Fulker, Margaret Kalms, Pauline Mager, Angela Stankovic, Kalpana Choudhary, Karen Silsby, Richard Lamond, Lois South, Diana Davidson and Maria Cofinas will show their responses to “Luminosity” at Strathnairn Arts Centre, Holt, Thursday-Sunday, May 6-30. Opening event 5.30pm, Thursday, May 6, registrations essential via email to info@strathnairn.com.au.

IN “Over The Hills And Far Away”, Helen Brown, soprano, and David Wickham, piano, will perform highly-coloured folk songs by Manuel de Falla and Joseph Canteloube, as well as recently rediscovered songs by Australian Frederick Septimus Kelly. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday May 5, book here or 6232 7248.