Artsday / Jasmin’s dancing sees her nominated to win

CANBERRA-raised dancer Jasmin Durham, now a coryphée with the Australian Ballet, is one of six nominees for the Ballet Dancer Awards this year. Ballet lovers have only until March 21 to vote for their favourite to win the People’s Choice Award at telstra.com/ballet or text the nominee’s name to 0484 BALLET.

“CLUB Sandwich Comedy” for March is hosted by Laura Campbell, with feature performances by Benny Eggmolesse, Joey Richards, Nick Schuller, Sam Silla, Sarah Ison and Chris Ryan. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 137 Reed Street, Greenway, 7pm, Friday, March 19. Bookings essential here.

MELINDA Schneider will be at Canberra Theatre on April 23 to perform her show, “A Farewell To Doris” in tribute to Doris Day, who recently died aged 97. But before that, she’s inviting obedient dogs of all breeds to “pawdition” for a starring role in the show. Picture of talented dogs should be emailed to management@melindaschneider.com by April 18 with 25 words or less saying why he/she is perfect for the part. The winner will receive two complimentary tickets to the show and a packet of doggie treats.

M16 Artspace has the following exhibitions opening at noon, this Friday, March 19: “Just Add Water”, by Carmel McCrow; “Ephemera”, by Michele England, Dash Kossman and Fran Meatheringham; “at the point of a singular horizon” by Ren Gregorčič; and in Chutespace “Osteology” by Keziah Craven. At 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, until April 4.

CURATED by David Broker, “Homebound” sees artists Joel Arthur, Emma Beer, Rory Gillen, Aidan Hartshorne, Robbie Karmel, Ros Lemoh and Natalie Mather looking at the way COVID-19 exposed the developing cracks in every culture and society as artists, revealing their already fragile lifestyles. The exhibition shows that they’ve suddenly found themselves in a particularly precarious position. At Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, until May 2.

APPLICATIONS are now open for music scholarships for 2021, awarded by the Wesley Music Foundation and Wesley Uniting Church to outstanding voice and instrumental students to practise, perform and make recordings as a soloist or in ensemble in Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church in Forrest. Applications by April 1 to wesleycanberra.org.au or inquiries to lizm@music.wesleycanberra.org.au or 0417 442232.