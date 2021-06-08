Artsday / Jazz trio pull no punches

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN Geoff’s Jazz At Smiths, the Greg Coffin Trio – Greg Coffin on piano, Cameron Undy on double bass and Nic Cecire on drums – play a unique, original contemporary jazz sound consisting of open expansive explorations of rhythm, harmony and melody. The trio have released two albums of entirely original compositions that pull no punches. Smiths Alternative, Civic, 7.30pm, this Wednesday, June 9. Book here.

LAKESPEARE & Co, the team behind “Shakespeare by the Lakes, is back with a cast of four in “Songs and Sonnets” in June at Pialligo Estate Glasshouse, which is being transformed into a cabaret-style speakeasy for the three-course meal and show. Much of the evening is based on original compositions written and performed by Jay Cameron, a young Scottish composer and performer who has moved to Canberra. Pialligo Estate Glasshouse, Pialligo, June 10, 11, 18 and 19. Book here.

MUSICIANS for Musica Viva’s horn concert this Wednesday – Nicolas Fleury, Emily Sun and Amir Farid – are stuck in in Melbourne, so they have had to postpone the concert until June 30. Watch this space.

PHOTOACCESS opens three new exhibitions this week: “A Surrounded Beauty”, by Sarah Rhodes; “Portrait”, by Melita Dahl; and “Canberra Re-Seen”, the outcome of a series of workshops in partnership with CMAG and showcasing 18 exciting contemporary photographers. Opening in PhotoAccess Gardens, Griffith, 6pm, Thursday, June 10, then the shows runs Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm, until July 10.

THE Song Company performs “Burden Of Truth”, the a cappella world première of Gavin Bryars’ new 32-part, choral anniversary version of his classic, “Blood Never Failed Me Yet”, along with a new 25-part choral motet, Transiens, based on the music of the Eton Choir Book by the company’s artistic director Antony Pitts, inspired by a road trip from Uluru to Kakadu early in 2020. Canberra’s Oriana Chorale will feature. Albert Hall, 7pm, June 10. Book here.

THE Wesley Music Scholars, Bernice Chua, piano; Zoë Loxley Slump, oboe and Emma Warburton, flute, will perform a concert at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm to 1.20pm, Wednesday, June 9. Book here or 6232 7248.

NEW exhibitions opening at M16 Artspace, this week are: “Locale: Creative Encounters With Place” by Kerry Johns, Lynne Flemons and Alison Ford; “fold/unfold” by Wendy Dawes; “Trees Like Humans” by Lani Shea-An, Susanne Ilschner and John Pratt; and in Chutespace, “Treasures From The Deep” by Alan Howard. Open at M16 Artspace, Griffith, from noon, Friday, June 11, then the exhibitions run Wednesday to Sunday, 12-5pm, until June 27.