Artsday / ‘Less’ is more in new public art work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“LESS Solstice” is a lively celebration to mark the opening of the Molonglo Group’s spectacular new public artwork “Less” in the Dairy Road precinct. Designed by Chile’s Pezo von Ellrichshausen, “Less” consists of 36 concrete columns with a continuous shallow stream and a circular ramp that leads up to a platform populated with more than 50 different plant species. 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, Saturday, June 19, 4.30pm-8.30pm, free but book here.

CANBERRA Dance Theatre’s outrageous dancing seniors, the GOLD dancers, are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year and will be popping up all over Canberra to promote the benefits of dance for seniors. This Saturday, June 19, at the National Portrait Gallery, they’ll be dancing at 2pm, then audience members can join in a class at 3pm.

A NEW CD called “Hopes, Dreams And Memories” is to be launched by the Canberra Mandolin Orchestra with massed mandolins, mandolas, mandocello, guitars and basses playing folk, popular and light classical music from from Britain, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Germany, Russia, Spain, Poland, Ukraine, Croatia and beyond. John Shortis and Moya Simpson’s Worldly Goods Choir and Greek-Australian Theodora Volti will also perform. Hughes Baptist Church, 2-4pm, Saturday, June 19. Book here or tickets at the door.

IN “Bounty and Benevolence”, curated by Miranda Metcalf, American artist Ericka Walker uses lithography to explore histories of mass-produced propaganda – of the domestic legacies of colonialism, militarised notions of national identity, and of white male civility in the face of atrocities. Megalo Print Studio, Kingston, June 19-July 25.

“EMBRACING the Familiar” is the outcome of a community arts project facilitated during the 2020 lockdown by artist and ANU School of Art & Design lecturer, Rebecca Mayo, who invited the community to make a rubbing around the girth of a tree they love, gather leaves or bark from the same tree, and record stories. ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne will open the exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 3pm, Saturday, June 19, followed by a performance by the Weetangera Primary School Choir. The show continues until Saturday, August 7.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra explores the elements of earth, wind and fire in a matinee program featuring the world premiere of “CO2 And The Ice Core” by Kim Cunio, Head of the ANU School of Music, Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” and Haydn’s Symphony No.59 in A Major, “Fire”. Llewellyn Hall, 2pm, Saturday, June 19, book here or 6262 6772.

SPANISH-born flamenco guitarist Paco Lara presents an evening of Spanish guitar, a fusion of flamenco and pop performed with an ensemble of a second guitar, percussion, keyboard and guest flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner. The Q, Queanbeyan, Saturday June 19, book here or 6285 6290.

“THE Apprentease” is an Australia-wide competition coming to Canberra for the first time. Burlesque performer and teacher, Jazida (Rachel Reid) is behind the venture and aims to showcase both new talent and semi-established solo artists competing for the Burlesque Excellence Award, mentorships and sponsored prizes. Main Hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, Braddon, 8pm-11pm, June 19, book here.