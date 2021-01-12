Artsday / M16 opens with ‘double standards’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

M16 Artspace reopens to the public from noon on Friday (January 15) with the exhibition “Double Standard”, featuring works by Skye Jamieson, Adina West, Tom Buckland, Rowan McGinness, Bryan Foong, Patrick Larmour, Ruby Rossiter, Ellen Sleeman-Taylor and Belle Palmer, Phil Page and M16 chair’s prize winner Amy Powell. Chutespace will feature works by Naomi Zouwer. At M16 Artspace, 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until January 31.

SHORTIS and Simpson’s shows at Contentious Character Winery on January 22 and 23 quickly booked out, so a third show has now been announced. At 810 Norton Road, Wamboin, 6.30pm for dinner at 7.15pm, on Thursday, January 21. Bookings here or via 6238 3830.

GLASS artist Scott Chaseling investigates the complex relationship with humans and colour, and what colour symbolises today in his exhibitions, “The Redemption of Colour”. It’s a culmination of 12 years research, starting with a commission for the Frauenau Glass Museum in Bavaria Germany, which used 75 coloured tubes. At Canberra Glassworks until April 11.

AS part of the “Here I Am: Art by Great Women” festival, Kambri at the ANU is holding workshops devised for families, students and the general public, where participants will learn hands-on skills directly from professional women specialising in artforms including life drawing, dancing, traditional indigenous weaving, linocut and painting. Various dates across January and February, prices from free to $170 according to event, all details via kambri.com.au

The National Film and Sound Archive’s “Hot Aussie Summer” features three films that capture the heat of the season: “Adoration”, 6pm, January 15; “Puberty Blues”, 2pm, January 16; and “Wake in Fright”, 6pm, January 16. Bookings at nfsa.gov.au but under a new ticketing system. People will need to register for a new account to book and manage tickets.