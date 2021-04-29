Artsday / Music Festival kicks off, live and streaming

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA International Music Festival kicks off on Friday, April 30, and runs until May 9, mostly at the Fitters Workshop, Kingston, but it’s also streaming via a 10-concert digital pass here and, as well, there’ll be a “student” rush, one hour before at the door, for all concerts. Book here.



THE Royal Academy of Dance Australia will host a gala evening of performance by students at ACT and Riverina area dance schools this Sunday. RAD, which has a quarter of a million students worldwide, will present a program which spans genres from ballet to Broadway and contemporary to character. Playhouse, 6pm, Sunday, May 2, book here or 6275 2700.

VETERAN theatre director Stephen Pike has joined Kirsty Budding’s business, Budding Entertainment, as director of existing classes for adults with the Disability Trust and a new course for adults on Thursday evenings. Details here.

CANBERRA Choral Society will perform “Music for Voices and Brass” which includes “Mass of Deliverance” by Dan Walker and “Music from Venice” by Andrea and Giovanni Gabriel. Llewellyn Hall, 5pm, Sunday, May 2, 5pm, bookings here.

NANCY Sever is presenting “Transforming Mountains and Rivers”, an exhibition of the work of two Sydney landscape artists, Peter Yu and Sam Lai, curated by one of Australia’s foremost artists, Guan Wei. Both paint landscapes in oils using bright colours with skilful and powerful brushstrokes in a free form, calligraphic Chinese painting style. Nancy Sever Gallery, Level 1, 131 City Walk. Open now until May 23, 11am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

THE Embassy of Colombia is presenting an open webinar “Architecture in Colombia: Social, Environmental and Urban Challenges”, a conversation with architect Sebastián Monsalve about contemporary Colombian architects who have created interesting and avant-garde projects, 5pm, April 30, accessible here (link available only on the day of the event).

M16 Artspace has the following new exhibitions opening from noon, Friday, April 30: “ Transmission” by Liam Fallon; “From There to Here, In-Between Places, I Am Many Thoughts” by Gerald Jones; “Still” by Ellen Shields; and in Chutespace, “Invader” by Tom Buckland. 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5pm until May 16.

BEN Lee’s songs have always attempted to take his romantic yearnings and compress them into catchy and melodic pop songs like “We’re All In This Together”, quoted from everyone from politicians to newspapers and school children. He’ll be at The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Friday, April 30. Book here or 6247 1223.

LIMESTONE Consort’s “Autumn” concert will comprise two trio sonatas by Bach and Quantz for baroque flute, violin and continuo, as well as solo works for violin, cello and harpsichord. At Haydon Hall, St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 4-5pm, Sunday, May 2, book here.

TWO of Canberra’s popular musical figures, Lucy Sugerman and Reverend Bones, will perform live at ANU’s Kambri before embarking on a mini-headline circuit called the “Golden Planet Tour”, based on their newest singles. 8pm, Friday, April 30, book here.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society will officially open the Buvelot Picture Framers art competition and exhibition of 120 works this weekend. Rob Campbell from Buvelot will speak. Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, 6 Trinculo Place, Queanbeyan, 2pm, Sunday, May 2, after which the exhibition continues through May. Free event, all welcome to enjoy the art, music and refreshments.

AARWUN Gallery has “Shifting Light”, a major exhibition by intuitive landscape painter, Herman Pekel, Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls, opening 6-8pm, Friday, April 30.

“ACTING Shakespeare” is a six-week course in playing Shakespeare, including

the theories and practices of Cicely Berry, John Barton, Peter Brook and other actors and directors. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling. Tuesday, May 4 to Tuesday, June 22, 7-9pm, fees apply. Inquiries at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or 0408 034 373.

“THE Twins” is a new Australian play starring Greg Fleet and Ian Darling. It sees two old school friends, Greg and Ian, re-uniting 40 years after playing the twins in Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors”, to rework it as a two-hander. The show has been coined “theatre verité” because the characters are real people, played by themselves. Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, May 3-6, book here or 6275 2700.