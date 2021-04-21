Artsday / Musicians play a tribute to soldier FS Kelly

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ON Friday night at Wesley Music Centre, as part of the Anzac Day commemorations, Christopher Latham on violin and David Wickham on piano will perform a musical tribute to Frederick Septimus Kelly, which includes the first performance since Kelly’s death in 1916 of his D minor Violin Sonata. To round out the portrait of this musician, rower and soldier, they’ll play his “Somme Lament” and newly-discovered piano music. At Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 6.30pm, Friday, April 23. Bookings here.

SINGER-songwriter Melinda Schneider’s “A Farewell To Doris Day” will feature hits such as “Que Sera, Sera”, “Everybody Loves a Lover” and “Secret Love” along with song from her movies. At Canberra Playhouse, Friday, April 23. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CRAFT ACT’s 2021 artists-in-residence, Harriet Schwarzrock and Valerie Kirk, with 2020 artists-in-residence, Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello and Sharon Peoples, will lead demonstrations and workshops at the Namadgi open day this Saturday, April 24. ACT parks rangers will share their reflections on the fires and recovery program including how they saved significant buildings such as Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage. An ACT Parks and Conservation bus will take visitors from Civic Square to Namadgi National Park at 8.30am or people may join the group at the Namadgi Information Centre. Bookings essential here by Thursday, April 22.

THE official opening event for Rusten House Arts Centre in Collett Street, Queanbeyan, next to Queanbeyan Hospital, takes place tomorrow evening, Thursday, April 22, after which exhibitions of local region art and the history one of Queanbeyan’s premier heritage listed buildings, will be on display to the public.

CANBERRA Strings perform Franz Schubert’s String Quartet No.14, “Death and the Maiden”, at St Andrews Anglican Church, 47 Elrington Street, Braidwood, 1.45 for 2pm, Sunday, April 25. Tickets cost $25 adults, $20 concessions and must be pre-booked and paid for here.