Artsday / New exhibitions highlight international photo artists

PHOTOACCESS is opening two solo exhibitions from international artists: “L’Homme et son Environment” by Babacar Traore from Senegal and “Preying for Modesty (Meatheads)” by Katrina Stamatopoulos from London. Opening in the PhotoAccess gardens, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, 6pm, Thursday, March 4, then the show runs 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until April 3.

THE National Gallery of Australia is onto a sure thing with its coming blockbuster, “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London”, spanning 500 years of artmaking with works by 57 of Europe’s most revered artists. Exclusive to Canberra, it opens to the public from March 5 to June 14. To book timed tickets, visit nga.gov.au

PHOENIX Collective’s first concert of this year, “Knife in the Boot”, features Maggie Ferguson, the founder of TangoOz on bandoneon, Edward Neeman on piano, Isabella Brown on double bass and Phoenix director and violinist Dan Russell. The concert will explore early and traditional works from Buenos Aires and works by the father of Nuevo Tango, Astor Piazzolla. At Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Friday, March 5. Bookings essential here.

BEAVER Galleries has a new exhibition from Bula’bula Arts titled, “Ramingining” – North East Arnhem Land, the centre of Yolngu culture. The women of Gurrwiliny, the Arafura wetlands in the surrounding area, use pandanus, sandbark and kurrajong fibres, spun and subtly coloured with natural dyes, to create exuberant and elegant pieces. At 81 Denison Street Deakin, 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, March 4-21. Opening 6pm, Thursday, March 4. Bookings essential here.

IN “Symbiosis” the Australian Dance Party and collaborators perform by night in the natural surroundings of Australian National Botanic Gardens, March 5-14. Bookings here.

THE National Film and Sound Archive has a new exhibition celebrating Mervyn Bishop, one of Australia’s most prolific and influential photographers. Drawn from the Art Gallery of NSW collection and Bishop’s private archive, the show is enriched by sound and moving image from the NFSA.

SAX player John Mackey’s world premiere of “The Wave Lengths Suite”, an improvised series of movements dedicated to the ever-changing nature of our global community, will be performed by a jazzy line-up of musicians, including Miroslav Bukovsky, Greg Stott, Lachlan Coventry and Mark Sutton. At The Street Theatre, 8pm, Friday, March 5. Bookings here.

M16 Artspace welcomes proposals from artists, collectives, collaborators, writers and curators at all career levels for exhibitions which could include painting, sculpture, installation, sound, performance, film, and video works. Application to m16artspace.com.au by midnight on Sunday, March 14. Inquiries to Emerson at 6295 9438 or exhibitions@m16artspace.com