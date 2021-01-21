Artsday / Paul Kelly steps into the documentary spotlight

Helen Musa
Musician Paul Kelly.

“PAUL Kelly: Stories of Me”, a doco by Ian Darling, turns the lens on to the life of Aussie singer-songwriter Kelly who, for almost 40 years in more than 350 songs, has been mapping out the Australian landscape and its people. It’ll be screened at the NFSA at 2pm tomorrow (January 23). Book here

ENDEAVOUR House in Manuka is calling for local artists aged 16 and above to help design a 12m x 32m mural wall on a prominent, external wall facing both traffic on Canberra Avenue and the main shopping precinct of Manuka. The theme for the mural, chosen by the tenants of Endeavour House and Manuka traders, is “climate change” and the winning design will receive a $25,000 artist fee. Social change platform Ethical Property Australia will co-ordinate the project. Deadline for proposals is January 31. Apply here.

Pianist and singer/songwriter Kelesi Woodhouse.

FOUR Winds in Bermagui is hosting the launch of two original albums, “Unfolding Origami” and “Seams of Sound” by pianist and singer/songwriter Kelesi Woodhouse, who will perform in The Windsong Pavilion at Barragga Bay with her band of musicians at 2.30pm tomorrow (January 23). Book here.

MUSIC for Canberra is embarking on a new year at Ainslie Arts Centre with a line-up of classes and experiences for Canberrans of all ages, ability and experience in instrumental, group and ensemble programs, providing budding young musicians with opportunities to practice, improve and learn. Enrolments are now open for Term 1 here.

Megalo on Wentworth Avenue, Kingston.

MEGALO Print Studio and Gallery is closed to members and public for the next few weeks as its roof is replaced, but plans to re-open in mid-February to begin 2021 WH&S inductions, which are mandatory for all members every year. To book an induction or for information, email communications@megalo.org       

SYDNEY Eisteddfod says it’s getting ready for “a jam-packed year of show-stopping talent”, with expectations of a bigger and better event. Entries now open here.

“CityNews” arts editor

