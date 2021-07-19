Artsday / Nominate Australian songs for the registry

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SOUNDS of Australia is back at the NFSA. Each year, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia recognises 10 sound recordings for their defining impact on Australian culture and history by including them in the Sounds of Australia registry. The full list is here and it’s now time to nominate songs across all genres going back to the 19th century, as well as famous speeches, unforgettable jingles, and radio broadcasts. Nominations for 2021 close here at midnight on Friday, July 23.

TERROR stalks the streets of the Philippines in the chilling documentary film “Aswang”, an account of the terror that has gripped the streets of Manila since President Duterte’s brutal war on drugs began. Released by the current affairs streaming service, iwonder.com from Thursday, July 22. The film won Best Picture, Best Documentary, Best Cinematography and Best Editing at the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards 2020.

CRAFT ACT, in the North Building at Civic Square, launches two new exhibitions this week: “Ludere” (to play) features the work of Adelaide-based industrial designer Caren Elliss and ceramic artist Alison Smiles, and “Place Makers”, a solo exhibition by internationally renowned visual artist Sally Blake, who collected leaves and barks from the ACT eucalypts from the National Botanical Gardens to create dyes to colour threads and cloth to make baskets and works on paper.

ACTING teacher Peter Wilkins presents “Acting the Playtext”, where participants learn how to create character, build a role, learn acting techniques, interpret text, and develop a part through the creation of a performance of established dramatic literature. At Hedley Beare Centre For Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling, every Tuesday from 7-9pm, July 20 to August 24. Costs apply. Information here peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or 0408 034373.

CANCELLED: The Last Great Hunt’s “New Owner” at The Street Theatre, July 23-24.