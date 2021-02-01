Artsday / Photo opening in the gardens

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PHOTOACCESS launches its 2021 exhibition program with “VIEW2021”, work by Adanna Obinna, Alex Flannery, April Davis, Bridget Baskerville, Claire Fletcher, David Lindesay, Janhavi Salvi, Jordan Stokes, Kayla Adams, Sophia Dimarhos and Tessa Ivison, Opening by opened by Tara Cheyne MLA and independent curator Peter Haynes, in PhotoAccess Gardens, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith at 6pm, Thursday, February 4. All welcome.

AS part of the National Gallery of Australia’s series of talks themed around the book, “Know My Name: The Last Word”, director Nick Mitzevich will be talking via Instagram with writer, curator and broadcaster Julie Ewington about the significance of the work of Del Kathryn Barton, Vivienne Binns, Lauren Brincat, Margaret Dodd, Mary Featherstone, Fiona Foley, Fiona Hall, Nell, Gemma Smith, Yvonne Audette and Judy Watson. @nationalgalleryaus on Instagram at 5.30pm, Wednesday, February 3.

CRAFT ACT: Craft + Design Centre kicks off for the year with the opening of two exhibitions for 2021, the group show “Emerging Contemporaries” and “Intersections”, new works by ceramic artist Janet DeBoos and contemporary visual artist Wendy Teakel. Opening remarks by Sarah Schmidt, director of Canberra Museum and Gallery at 6pm, Thursday, February 4, then the shows continue at Level 1, North Building, 180 London Circuit, until March 20, Tuesday to Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturday noon-4pm. Bookings essential for the opening.



KAMBRI at ANU will be hosting a free series of conversations as part of the “HERE I AM: Art By Great Women” festival. Academic analysts Chris Wallace and Liz Allen will discuss potential pathways for getting the best results from the democratic system. Manning Clark Hall, Cultural Centre Kambri, 5pm, Thursday February 4, book here.

“UNEQUAL Hours” by Anna Madeleine Raupach, a lecturer in print media and drawing at the ANU, explores how non-human entities operate on alternate cycles of time that intersect with ours as 25 clocks tick at programmed speeds based on natural, technological and local cycles of time. On display 24/7 in the outside Gallery 4 at CMAG until May 15.

SOUTHERN Tablelands Arts has announced quick-response Micro Grants and Top Spots Grants of $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000 as part of the Create NSW Restart Package. Open to independent professional practising artists across all art forms, community groups and arts organisations, they’re designed to restart community arts and cultural events.

THE winners of the 2021 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards were announced last night (February 1) in a free online digital event. This year, the Victorian Government together with the Wheeler Centre awarded $267,000 in prize money to the winning writers, with the $100,000 Victorian Prize for Literature going to Laura Jean McKay for her novel, “The Animals in That Country”. Alas, no ACT names on the list.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s Pub Rock selfie wall by Wendy McDougall is a good excuse for the gallery to hold a pub rock trivia night this Thursday, February 4, from 6.30pm- 9.30pm, complete with a Pub Rock competition and prizes. Bookings essential.