Artsday / Playful paintings move into the third dimension

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists (ANCA) has opened an exhibition titled, “Pinched paintings”. In the exhibition, artists Abbey Jamieson and Rowan McGinness have produced a playful landscape of painted ceramic objects. They do so by using paint as the surface treatment on the ceramic wares, opening up new opportunities not traditionally accepted in the craft field, which pushes painting into a three-dimensional space. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, January 27 to February 14.

MANNING Clark House at 11 Tasmania Circle Forrest will be holding its poetry book fair tomorrow, Thursday, January 28, from 5pm to 7pm, with short readings and book sales by poets who published during 2020. Those bringing books to sell will receive the proceeds at the end of the evening. Bookings are essential here.

CANBERRA Men’s Choir is a non-auditioned choir of about 20 that welcomes all men who enjoy singing regardless of their musical experience and ability and for many members, it’s their first experience with singing. They’ll be holding an open night at the Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, 7.30-9pm, Monday, February 1. Inquiries to canberramenschoir@gmail.com

CARL Rafferty is presenting a concert with virtuosic pianist Teddy Neeman, flautist Elissa Koppen and violinist Mia Stanton performing Prokofiev, Mozart, Chopin, Bartok, Vivaldi and a tango in his private music room at 6pm on January 29 and 30. Address and parking details provided after booking here.

WAREHOUSE Circus’ young artists are triumphing in their 30th anniversary show, “Interrobang”, a summation of their skills acquired over the years. An interrobang, “CityNews” hears, is a combination of a question and exclamation mark, a mixture of awed bemusement and excitement, and it looks like this: ‽. Running time: 55 mins, no interval, suitable for all ages. At the Belconnen Arts Centre from January 30–February 6. Bookings at belcoarts.com.au/interrobang

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space by the lake is open again for 2021 with its exhibition “The Unsolicited Proposals Unit”, featuring work by Roy Ananda, Jacqueline Bradley, Saskia Haalebos, Bernadette Klavins, Raquel Ormella, Margaret Richards, James Tylor, and curated by Eleanor Scicchitano. Open at 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

LUMINESCENCE Children’s Choir is open for classes in sight-singing. Musicians aged nine and older can apply to participate in “sight-singing 1” without joining the concert choir. This can prepare young singers to audition for the choir in coming years, or aid the musicianship, theory and aural skills of young instrumentalists. Inquiries here.

HELEN Stephens Gallery at 39 Murray Street, Collector, is extending Caroline Reid’s exhibition “Grounded”, in which she mapped the year 2020 in soft pastel landscapes of favourite native reserves in and around Canberra, 11am-4pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, until January 31, or by appointment at 0406 836393.