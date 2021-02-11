Artsday / Remembering forgotten romance classics

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 season kicks off on Valentine’s Day with “Chamber Classics: Forgotten Romance”, the first in a new concert series celebrating classical favourites and showcasing its musicians in intimate settings. A highlight will be Clara Schumann’s “Romance for Violin and Piano”. At Albert Hall, 2pm and 4.30pm, Sunday, February 14. Bookings at cso.org.au/forgotten-romance or 6262 6772.

THE cabaret show “Amour”, produced by Kix Arts Productions, is co-directed by former Moulin Rouge dancer Kym Degenhart and former Rockette Amy Orman. At The Abbey, 26 O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Saturday, February 13. Bookings here.

A SPEED dating, speed printing workshop, which explores linocut printmaking techniques for all abilities will be led by emerging Asian-Australian printmakers at Kambri. During the speed-dating round, the colour of assigned name tags will indicate each participants’ relationship status. At aMBUSH Gallery in ANU’s Kambri (Building 153, Cultural Centre, level 2), 6pm-9pm, Friday, February 12. Bookings here.

CARL Rafferty is celebrating Valentine’s Day with romantic champagne concerts this Friday and Saturday, featuring Polish soprano Marta Nowicka, who will sing Juliet’s waltz song, Violetta’s “Sempre libera” from “La Traviata” and Musetta’s waltz from “La Boheme”, while Rafferty will play romantic piano music by Massenet, Mascagni and Offenbach. 6.30pm for 7pm, Friday, February 12 and 5.30pm for 6pm, Saturday, February 13,. The address will be provided on booking at operabycandlelight.net

ADHOC Baroque singers are going back in history to perform “Il Divino Claudio”, music by Monteverdi and his contemporaries Leonarda, Cesti and Quinciani at St Paul’s, Manuka, 2pm, February 14. Bookings at here.

