Artsday / Riotous ‘Hamlet’ for kids… with ninjas

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest arts news – today’s “Artsday” column.

THE riotous kids’ show, “Hamlet Prince of Skidmark” is coming to Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. Performed by comedy duo, The Listies, it’s a hilarious adaption of Shakespeare’s classic with ninjas, pirate aliens, swords, dinosaurs and zombies – and ghosts. Spoiler – everyone dies at the end, including the audience. The Q, July 5-7, book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

QT WINTER Twilight Series, an eight-week music series, definitely goes ahead this Sunday with Chris Harland Blues Band performing three hours of live music. Guests can bring blankets and there will be gas heaters. QT Hotel Deck, 1 London Cct, 5pm-8pm, Sunday, July 4.

THE initial presentation of the innovative reading of “The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam” at Queanbeyan’s Riverbank Cafe in March was so well received that the company is bringing it indoors for one show only at Smiths Alternative, 4pm this Sunday, July 4. Book here.

ARTSACT has engaged creative industries strategist Esther Anatolitis of Test Pattern for two discussions – one with an artist focus, one with an organisations focus – about the future Kingston Arts Precinct. ACT Government Offices, 220 London Circuit, artist session 5.30pm-7pm, Monday July 5, organisation session, 5.30pm-7pm, Wednesday, July 7. Book here.

THE third film in the 2021 Stronger Than Fiction Documentary Film Festival is “Set!” by Scott Gawlik, to be screened on American Independence Day. The Orange County Fair, or “the Olympics of Tablescaping” is the focus, as contestants spend months designing, building and sourcing objects for their tables. The festival will offer free child-minding for parents who book in. Dendy, 2pm, Sunday, July 4. Book for the film here and book for childminding here.

Postponed: “Celtic Illusion” 10th anniversary tour at Canberra Theatre this Monday July 5. Postponed to August.