Artsday / Sentimental songs in a war-era concert

Phillip Island folk singer Tim O’Brien.

AN afternoon of sentimental war-era songs will be presented by Sing Australia and the Eastlake Group, including Phillip Island folk singer Tim O’Brien singing classic Eric Bogle favourites. Eastlake Gungahlin Club, 51 Hinder Street, 2pm, Saturday, April 24. Tickets $20, proceeds go to the Gungahlin RSL. Book at the club or 6147 5511.

Jeff Lang.

“SOME Memories Never Die” is muso Jeff Lang’s first book and to celebrate its release, he’s on the road with a show combining music with an “in conversation” and Q&A session. With more than 30 albums behind him, he’s got a lot to sing and talk about. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Saturday, April 24. Book here or call 6247 1223.

DIRECTOR Dianna Nixon joins Chris Carroll, Heather Keens and Holly Ross to perform rehearsed readings of “At Dusk”, “Thomas”, “Penny Dreadful” and “Drought” by local playwright and farmer Millicent Armstrong. It’s part of the year-long celebration of Gunning’s bicentenary. Dalton Hall, Dalton, 2pm, Saturday, April 24 and live and via Zoom, The Picture House Gallery, Gunning, 6pm, Saturday, April 24. Book here and search for “Millicent Armstrong”.

iOTA in Bowie concert.

STEVE Kilbey, iOTA, Jeff Duff and Chris Cooke will perform David Bowie’s biggest hits with a 24-piece orchestra conducted by George Ellis. Expect to hear “Starman”, “Rebel Rebel”, “On Mars” and more. Canberra Theatre, Saturday, April 24, book here or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Philharmonic Society will be holding auditions for “Grease” for its production coming up at Erindale Theatre in August/September this year. The Philo Hut, 18 Collie Street, Fyshwick, May 1 and 2, book here

A still from “The Mole Agent”.

THE Stronger than Fiction documentary film festival will be kicking off this weekend under a new format, with “The Mole Agent”, billed as a heart-warming spy movie, and the work of Chilean director, Maite Alberdi. It’s been nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year. Dendy Cinemas, Anzac Day, April 25, book here.

AS part of the “Poetic City” festival, poet Zoe Anderson and mural artist Faith Kerehona will hold a “Live Art + Poetry” session, where Faith creates a live artwork in response to Zoe’s poetry performance. Haig Park (north side), 60 Henty St, Braddon, 2-2.30pm, Sunday, April 25. 

CREATIVE writing alumni from the ADF Arts for Recovery, Resilience, Teamwork and Skills program will read poetry and other writing at Smith’s for Anzac Day. That will be followed by the poems of renowned Australian poet Gwen Harwood, set to original music by five-piece folk outfit GWEN. Anzac Day Poetry, Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Monday, April 26. Book here.

