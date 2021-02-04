Artsday / Skywhalepapa grounded until Sunday

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“SKYWHALES: Every Heart Sings”, the first ever flight of artist Patricia Piccininni’s new hot air balloon sculpture, “Skywhalepapa” and “Skywhale” together, has been postponed until this Sunday, February 7, due to likely unsuitable weather conditions. All tickets for Saturday’s event are valid on Sunday, so no need to re-register. But flights on Sunday are also subject to weather conditions and ticket holders will receive an email no later than 4am on the day, with information also published here and on the gallery’s social media channels.

AUSSIE surf-rockers Ocean Alley will be performing in Canberra Theatre at 8pm on February 5 and 6. This comes after the release of their ARIA-nominated third album “Lonely Diamond” in June and the launch of their “#FeelExtraordinary” campaign around mental, physical and emotional wellbeing in October. Book here or call 6275 2700.

THE postponed 2020 ACT “Raw Comedy” finals will see Canberra’s funniest people battle it out with five minutes each of original material. The Street Theatre, 8.30pm, Saturday, February 6, book here.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre’s initiative, Dance for Wellbeing is starting again tomorrow, Friday February 5, with classes for people with Parkinson’s, dementia and a range of physical/neurological challenges. Sessions will take place at both Belconnen and Tuggeranong Arts Centres and the theme for term 1 is, with a nod to Cliff Richard, “Summer Holidays”. Covid-safe guidelines will be observed. Register via belcoarts.com.au or tuggeranongarts.com

THE Lime Flamingo Collective, artists Lesley Andersen, Jenny Blake, Jodie Cunningham, Sarah Earle, Roger Hancock, Gillian Jackson, Diane McWhirter, Angella Price and Jo Walters, are holding their first group exhibition of drawing, painting, printmaking, textiles, digital printing and sculpture, “OutsideIn InsideOut”. West Gallery, Belco Arts, 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, from 6pm on February 5 to March 21.

IN “You Want it Darker”, artist Stephen Harrison takes over the Pivot Gallery at Belco Arts to express his darker thoughts in drawings and sculptures that range from isolated evocative lighthouses to WW2 aeroplanes and lonely thylacines. Belco Arts, 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, from 6pm on February 5 to March 21.