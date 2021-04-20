Artsday / Spanish Film Festival back in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Moro Spanish Film Festival will be back in Canberra this week, offering 20 films from Spain and nine from across Latin America, starting with romantic comedy “Rosa’s Wedding”. A highlight will be Australian comic and filmmaker Simon Palomares’ documentary “Latigo”, in which he uncovers Cuba’s comedy scene. Palace Electric Cinema, April 20 to May 16, book here.

VERITY Lane Market will be hosting artists in the lead up to the Canberra International Music Festival. “Radiohead for Solo Piano” kicks off the new “Sessions@Verity” series on Wednesday, April 21, performed by Josh Cohen. Then on April 23, guitarists Andrew Blanch and Ariel Nurhadi take to the stage with classics by Debussy, Rameau, Piazzolla, Albéniz, de Falla and Granados. Artists will perform in an airy space upstairs. Book here.

CANBERRA’S Grevillea Quartet will return for its autumn concert, playing the “String Quartet in B minor, Op.11” by Barber and the “String Quartet in F major, Op.96” by Dvorak. Larry Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, 7pm, April 22. all details here.

“BRILLIANT Landscapes With A Difference” is an exhibition by Chris Slotemaker de Bruïne, founder of Floriade, who says, “I always see colour in our landscapes, and hence its name”. Kyeema Gallery at Capital Wines, 13 Gladstone St, Hall, April 22-May 24.

AS part of the “Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts”, Anton Wurzer on akkordeon and Ariana Odermatt on the harpsichord will perform the JS Bach “Gamba in G Major BWV 1027”, a first performance combining akkordeon and harpsichord, and arrangements of Antonio Vivaldi’s Violin Sonatas RV 756 and RV 757. Wesley Music Centre, 12.40-1.20pm, April 21. Book here or call 6232 7248.

ENTRIES are now open for one of Australia’s richest poetry prizes, the 2021 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry, with poets from all over the country competing for the coveted $10,000 first prize, and Canberrans often winning. This poetry should reflect the theme “Resilience”. Entries close on July 5 and winners will be announced on September 7. The competition will be judged by celebrated contemporary Australian poet MTC Cronin. Email prizeforpoetry@acu.edu.au.