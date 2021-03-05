Artsday / Street art mural celebrates Mardi Gras

Share Canberra's trusted news:

STREET art murals are popping up across Australia ahead of this Saturday’s (March 6) Mardi Gras Parade at Sydney Cricket Ground, highlighting each city’s local “Rising Heroes”. Megan Hales has created Canberra’s mural on the theme, “I Rise to Inspire Others to Live as their True Selves”, featuring Olympian Michelle Heyman, at 16 Bunda St, Civic.

GROOVE Warehouse is holding birthday events with Darryn Farrugia showing off “Groove Perspectives” at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume from 11am-1pm then 2pm-4pm, Saturday, March 6.

CANBERRA Philharmonic is now staging the Broadway show “Jersey Boys” at Erindale Theatre, Wanniassa until March 20, book here or 6257 1950.

A GIANT pink unicorn will take to Canberra’s skies during the Enlighten Festival, joining more than 20 balloons for the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular. The festivities will run for nine mornings from Saturday, March 6-14 at Patrick White Lawns. It’s the 36th Canberra Balloon Spectacular.

“HABITAT: Ways of Living”, curated by Mark Bayly, reveals ways of living in a variety of environments, from high-rise, high-end apartments, to prosaic suburban subdivisions and locations where inhabitants have endured the collapse of their communities, seen through the eyes of artists Alex Asch, Burchill/McCamley, Miriam Charlie, Sean Davey, David Flanagan, Michal Glikson, Tina Havelock Stevens, Katie Hayne, Mikhaila Jurkiewicz, Waratah Lahy, Hardy Lohse, Catherine O’Donnell, David Paterson, Alan Patterson, Patrice Riboust, Natalie Rosin, Khaled Sabsabi and James Tylor (Possum). Canberra Museum + Gallery, Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm March 6 to June 26.

FRENCH pianist Jeremy Eskenazi will be performing Beethoven’s Waldstein Sonata, Chopin’s third Ballade, and Prokofiev’s 7th piano sonata, as well as work by Alicia Grant, Paderewski and American composer Macdowell. At Carl Rafferty’s pleasure garden, 5.30pm for 6pm, Saturday, March 6 and 3.30 for 4pm, Sunday March 7, book here.

FØNIX is a trio ensemble of young, talented musicians comprising James Fortune, flute and piccolo, Tommasso Girotto, guitarist, and Margie Iddison, cellist. They’ll be performing works by Gerhard Maasz, Klaus Hinrich Stahmer, Debussy, Stephen Dodgson and Joaquin Rodrigo. Braidwood Uniting Church, 64 Monkittee St, 2pm-3pm, Sunday, March 7, email artwork123@icloud.com or call 0418 226 231.

SALUTING International Women’s Day, the National Film and Sound Archive is showcasing some incredible female talent from Australia and around the world, from Helen Reddy and Katie Noonan to cinematic pioneer Alice Guy. Information at nfsa.gov.au

NOONAN also performs “Solo & Intimate” at The Street Theatre, 4pm, Sunday, March 7, book here or call 6247 1223.

BEAVER Galleries now has “On Common Ground”, an exhibition bringing together the sculptures of Anna Eggert and the drawings of Lucienne Rickard. 81 Denison Street, Deakin, Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm, until March 21.

JOHN Sharkey lll’s “Shoot Out the Cameras” record, released by Mistletone and originally funded by ArtsACT, will be launched by Sharkey and Canberra musician Nick Craft, at Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Ave, Braddon, 7pm, Saturday, March 6, book here.