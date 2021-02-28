Artsday / Tale of the land at The Q

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“LAMB” is a play about family, the land and being the one who stays, by playwright Jane Bodie, and featuring original songs by Mark Seymour of Mark Seymour & the Undertow and Hunters & Collectors. It’s the story of one family on an Australian sheep farm, over generations – the guilt of those who left and the lost desires of those who stayed behind. At The Q, Queanbeyan, March 4-6, bookings here or 6285 6290.

DIANNA Nixon’s newest theatre project, live readings of four of regional playwright Millicent Armstrong’s one-act plays, is coming up in late April at Dalton and Gunning, but meantime, she’s set up a fundraiser for readings. Supporters will have access via Zoom at 6pm on Saturday, April 24, live from The Picture House Gallery in Gunning. Donate here.

AS part of the summer-long “Here I Am: Art by Great Women” festival, violinist Véronique Serret will be performing solo original works for six-string violin, voice and electronics in an hour-long concert, “A Stolen Satellite”, at ANU Kambri’s amphitheatre in Acton from 6-7pm this Wednesday, March 3. Book here.

IT’S “l’amour, toujours l’amour” at the 32nd Alliance Française Film Festival at Palace Electric Cinemas, March 4-31, bookings and program here.

WESLEY’s next Wednesday lunchtime concert will see Jane Rayner on flute and piccolo and Marián Budoš on guitar, perform music by Jacques Ibert, Franco Cambareri and Budoš. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, Wednesday, March 3 from 12.40pm to 1.20pm, pre-bookings essential here or phone 6232 7248.

THE ACT Porcelain Association will exhibit hand-painted porcelain and ceramics by 12 of its artists portraying the beauty and diversity of Australian flora and fauna in a show at the Australian National Botanic Gardens from March 4 to 28. The exhibition will feature demonstrations of painting on porcelain at 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. All welcome.