Artsday / Teffany’s ‘divided self’ in the window

BELCO ARTS has Teffany Thiedeman’s exhibition “The Divided Self” in the Window gallery space, as well as three new group exhibitions opening at 6pm on Friday, March 26: “Formation”, “Fluid Cartographies” and “On Forgetting”. All at Belconnen Arts Centre, 118 Emu Bank, 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Sunday, until May 9.

ANU LITERATURE Society is marking the printing and publication of LitSoc’s very first group writing project, the student literary journal “Rabbit Hole”, to be launched by Dr Lucy Neave at Harry Hartog, Kambri, 153-11 University Avenue, Acton, noon, Friday, March 26.

EVOCATIVE works by Gordon Robinson and Annie Franklin feature in the next exhibition at Gallery Bodalla. In this show, Franklin will be exhibiting a mix of small en plein air gouache paintings, as well as studio-based oil paintings and assemblages that combine paint, wood and ceramic elements. Robinson’s series, “Constellations” was created over the past 15 months in the studio the two artists built together in Lake Wapengo. 66 Princes Hwy, Bodalla, March 27-April 18.

PERCUSSION whiz-kid Claire Edwardes heads up a select list of musicians for this weekend’s Bowral Autumn Music Festival, directed by violinist Myee Clohessy and held in the heritage church, Saint Jude’s. Also in the line-up are organists Simon Nieminski and Allan Beavis, oboist Mikaela Sukkar, the Acacia Quartet, which Clohessy directs, pianist Leanne Jin and soprano Amy Moore. March 25-28. Book here.

AARWUN Gallery’s “Autumn Elements” exhibition is made up of works by controversial painter Carlos Barrios, Sydney artist Wendy Wooden, and local landscape expert Sandra House. All three artists will be at 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek, Nicholls from 6pm tomorrow, Friday, March 26. RSVP to aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com or 6230 2055.

REBUS Theatre, which specialises in mixed ability theatre for social change, presents “The Beauty Thief”, a traditional fairytale exploring the idea of beauty and its relationship to worth and power, with dance sequences by “CDTeens” from Canberra Dance Theatre. Belconnen Community Theatre, Swanson Court (opposite the Bus Interchange), March 26-28. Book here.

PHILLIP Mackenzie of Polonius Productions, who has a life-long attachment to Edward Fitzgerald’s translation of the classic “Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam” will be joined by Dawn Gardiner, dancer Alli Jury Gereige and musician John Mimellis in a sundown reading by the river, with a few selected verses also to be read in Farsi by Sam Sharifi. Riverbank Cafe, Trinculo Place, Queanbeyan, Sunday, 4.30pm, March 28. Cafe open. Book here.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres are presenting the launch of “I’ll Probably Be Asleep” featuring Paint Store and Yasmine Hosseini of Melbourne dream pop outfit Hachiku. Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Ave, Braddon, 7pm, Saturday, March 27. Book here.

HALL School Museum and Heritage Centre, open from noon-3pm, is presenting its popular traditional brass band concert, “Brass on the Grass”, hosted by David Kilby and held on the lawns of the Hall School Museum, from 4pm, March 28, free but bookings essential.