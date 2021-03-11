Artsday / Women to shine in music festival

Helen Musa
Sophie Edwards, founder of “She’s On The Bill”.

“CANBERRA Women In Music” is a new three-day festival with a line-up of 11 bands across three venues showcasing the music, event management and technical skills of women in Canberra, with all proceeds going to charity. First up, and to launch the project is “She’s On The Bill”, young professionals Sophie Edwards, Kirrah Amosa, Lucy Sugerman, Kim Yang and Dana Hassall, 7-11pm, Friday, March 12 at ANU Kambri.

THEN on Saturday, March 13, 11 local acts will perform at The Polo, 38 David Street, Turner, from midday until midnight in three shows for three charities. The night time show, “Women Who Rock For Karinya House” starts at 8.30pm with MC Jen Seyderhelm. The festival also has “Soulful Sunday” at Sideway on Sunday, March 14. All details here.

MARUKI Orchestra is back with a big pandemic-return concert, featuring Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture”, the world premiere of Alan Hinde’s “In Search of the Lost Land”, John Gould’s solos for the Sibelius Violin Concerto and Schumann’s 4th Symphony. Albert Hall, 3-5.30pm, Sunday, March 14, book here.

Leonard Weiss, conductor of Canberra Sinfonia. Photo: Holly Treadaway.

CANBERRA Sinfonia’s opening concert this year will be Aaron Copland’s complete score for “Appalachian Spring” and the world premiere of “Rainfall of Diamonds” by in-demand Canberra composer, Chloe Sinclair, all under the baton of Leonard Weiss. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm Saturday, March 13. Book here.

A week-long celebration of St Patrick’s Day with food, drink, music and Irish hospitality will peak in a day of live Irish music and traditional dancing at Canberra Irish Club, 6 Parkinson Street, Weston, 6.30pm on the day itself, Sunday, March 14, book here.

Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, in “Songs From a Stolen Senate”.

AUSTRALIAN First Nations creators Warren Williams, Gina Williams, Guy Ghouse, Norah Bagiri, Richie Allan, Jimblah, Christopher Sainsbury and Brenda Gifford join Canberra’s musical group The Griffyn Ensemble on a collaboration, “Songs From a Stolen Senate”, which weaves together unique individual reflections on our political landscape through music, film and stories. Live premiere at Belconnen Arts Centre’s Theatre, 7pm, Saturday, March 13, book here.

THE Poetic City Festival is coming up next week, with poetry workshops, performances and other events between March 15 and April 26. First up on Monday, March 15 is the “Not Very Quiet Women’s Online Poetry Journal” launch by the editors, Moya Pacey and Sandra Renew, along with readings by poets published in this issue. Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga St, Civic, 7-9pm, book here

Cellist Julian Smiles.

KATHRYN Selby and her musical friends are back live in “Exotic Strudel” with Schubert and three 20th century composers with their re-imagining of the classical piano trio. Selby on piano, Susie Park on violin and former Canberran Julian Smiles on cello combine to present works by Bloch, Turina, Shostakovich and Schubert. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, March 15, book here or 1300 511 099.

AUSTRALIA’S Queen of Boogie, Jan Preston, accompanied by James Luke on acoustic bass and Mike Pullman on drums, brings her brand-new show, “88 Pianos I Have Known”, to The Street Theatre, 4pm this Sunday, March 14, book here or 6247 1223.

