Artsday / World Orchestra premieres in Canberra

COMPOSER Paul Dean’s new work, “Symphony”, is the commissioned centrepiece of three concerts throughout the country by the Australian World Orchestra, playing under the baton of conductor Alexander Briger. The piece is Australian at its core, with a homage to the sounds of sunrise by the riverbank and the drama of an early morning Brisbane storm. Its world premiere will be seen at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, this Wednesday, June 2, book here.

CANBERRA Theatre Centre will showcase new work by ACT students in the 7th annual “ACT UP! Festival”, with the theme “New Normal”, culminating in a performance featuring talent from Alfred Deakin High School, Batemans Bay High School, Campbell High School, Canberra College, UCSSC Lake Ginninderra College, St Edmunds College, St Francis Xavier College, Telopea Park School, St John Paul II College and Marist College. The Playhouse, 8pm, Wednesday, June 2. Book here or 6275 2700.

THE Australian String Quartet will here with Bartók’s String Quartet No.3, Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No.1 in E flat major Op.12 and Pavel Fischer, String Quartet No.3, “Mad Piper”. It’s also a farewell to long-time quartet viola player, Canberra-raised Stephen King, who steps into the new role of ASQ director of learning and engagement, in the second half of this year. National Gallery of Australia’s James O Fairfax Theatre, 7pm, Thursday, June 3, book here.

NEWS has arrived of the death of former Canberra singing teacher Pat Davey at the age of 99. The teachers of singers Lorina Gore, Michael Martin and the late Michael Politi, she was also a regular leading lady with Canberra Philharmonic in the 60s at the Albert Hall and the Canberra Theatre.

“DUSK”, by Tess Horwitz is a series of drawings from the artist’s anxieties about the future following droughts, fires, toxic smoke and the pandemic. Opening by Canberra writer and journalist Toni Hassan at ANCA Gallery, Dickson, 6pm, Wednesday, June 2, then Wednesday to Sunday, 12-5pm, until June 20.

SYDNEY’s Short+Sweet Film Festival directors, Lynn Petersen and Amy Crawford, are seeking 10-minute Canberra plays to be staged at the end of August. To be considered, playwrights should email their name, details of the play, when it was last performed, and director and cast names to petersen.crawford@shortandsweet.org by Wednesday, June 2.

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble continues its exploration of large-scale works in 18th century chamber versions with a premiere of Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony” in Watt’s c.1810 arrangement, along with Masi’s chamber version of Mozart’s “Haffner Serenade” and a string sextet in F minor by Luigi Boccherini. Wesley Uniting Church, 7pm, Thursday, June 3, book here or 1800 334 388.

HOT on the success of “Mayor” at the Stronger Than Fiction Film Festival comes the release of the film “Breaking Bread”, released nationally on June 3. The film follows Arab and Jewish chefs in Haifa, Israel who despite a history of conflict, connect with each other through a shared love of food as they collaborate in the kitchen. Palace Electric, book here.

“THE Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race” by former Canberra radio identity, Melanie Tait, is set in Appleton, a country town beset with an influx of city slickers, tree changers and refugees. Tensions rise when new GP Penny Anderson discovers that the famous Potato Race awards $1,000 prize money to men, but just $200 to women. Canberra Playhouse, 7pm, Thursday 3-5pm. Book here or 6275 2700.

MARCELA Fiorillo Studio is presenting “Argentine Music, An Illustrated Recital”, in celebration of Argentine National Day. It’s a piano journey from 1800 to the mid-20th century through traditional dances and folk rhythms to Ginastera, Piazzolla and his New Tango revolution, as well as contemporary trends. Canberra Girls Grammar School, Deakin, 6.30pm, Thursday, June 3. Free but bookings essential.

SOPRANO Michaella Edelstein and veteran pianist, Robert Schmidli combine their musical talents with busy work schedules in the same department at the Canberra Hospital. They’ll perform romantic art songs from the USA, Germany and France at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, June 2. Book here or 6232 7248.