Artsday / Young performers get back to the stage

HELEN MUSA previews the arts on offer as we head to the weekend.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s first show after lockdown is taking the stage this weekend with a new work, “Carpe DM” by The Emerge Company, at Gorman Arts Centre, November 12-13. Billed as “a darkly comic exploration of the claustrophobia of adolescence”, it has been developed and performed by an ensemble of early career artists aged 18-25 who have come together as an independent company under the direction of CYT. Book here



PHOENIX Baroque is performing two concerts of “The Priest, the Intellect, the Eccentric & the Pirate” at Wesley Church, at 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday (November 12) that were previously listed as sold out, but restrictions have eased, allowing more seats, so tickets are again available here and here

ON a similar note, the December 4 Canberra Symphony Orchestra Summer Prom, at Government House, to be conducted by Graham Abbott with vocalist Rachael Thoms as featured artist, had sold out, but the audience cap on organised outdoor gatherings will be increased to 2000 people from Friday, book here



CANBERRA Potters are going ahead with their 2021 Members’ Exhibition at 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, November 11-December 5, with a closing party and awards ceremony at 2pm on December 4. With more than $3000 in awards on offer, the highlight of the exhibition will be the $1000 Doug Alexander Memorial Award given since 1990 to an exceptional potter in honour of the late Doug Alexander, the resident potter at Cuppacumbalong Arts and Craft Centre at Tharwa, from 1976 to 1981.

WENDY Sharpe will open Bernard Ollis’s “Being There” exhibition of works based on his travels and observations at Aarwun Gallery, Federation Square, Nicholls, which launches tomorrow (November 11), alongside a new show by pop artist Johnny Romeo. The shows run until December 5.