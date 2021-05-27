Artsday / Young singers take a call from the universe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING covid restrictions, The Australian Voice Collective decided to craft their new stage show into a film, so their performers could still work towards a creative goal for their 2020/2021 season. Filmed in the city centre as well as at Digital Content Studios in Queanbeyan, “Hello, It’s Me, The Universe” centres around the performers wondering what they’re going to do with their “one wild and precious life”. Palace Electric Cinemas, 7pm, Saturday, May 29, book here.

“RETROGRADE” is a development showing a video art, live sound and dance work created by Marlēné Claudine Radice in collaboration with three other artists. This is an outcome of her two-week residency at Belconnen Arts Centre. The four sessions are 20 minutes each, at Retrograde Rehearsal Room, Belconnen Arts Centre, Friday, May 28. Book here.

STAR baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes will join pianist and conductor Guy Noble to perform songs and classical arias, delivered with comedic flair. The Playhouse, Saturday, May 29. Book here or 6275 2700.

NEWS is in that the CEO of Canberra Glassworks, Julie Skate, will leave later this year. Chair of the Glassworks, Gary Rake says the board has asked local firm Cantlie Recruitment to help with the search for a new chief executive.

THE concept behind the imaginary coastal vision presented in the glass walls of Canberra Museum & Gallery is that the creatures “presented” have, over time, evolved from discarded driftwood musical instruments. CMAG On the Square, “The Piano Creatures: A Ragged Shore”, free, until September 4.

CANBERRA Union Voices is a choir for people who believe in social justice and equality. It welcomes new members to sing a wide range of songs, serious and not so serious. No auditions, all welcome. The choir meets at Dickson Tradies on Wednesdays from 2pm to 3.30pm. Inquiries to Andrew Blanckensee, zipkow@optusnet.com.au and Chrissie Shaw, chrissieshaw@apex.net.au

RACHEL Reid’s Jazida Productions, winner of Adelaide Fringe Festival award for Best Dance, is bringing the next instalment of the show, “Decadence and Debauchery” to the newly refurbished show space, Verity Attic, upstairs from Verity Lane Market, with a night of sideshow acts, comedy, drinks and the art of tease. Sydney Building, Civic, 8pm, Saturday, May 29. Book here.

THE Canberra Men’s Choir will present a joyful program of songs, the choir’s first concert since covid restrictions hit. Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah, 2-3pm on Sunday, May 30. Tickets at the door, children free.

VICTOR Martinez Parada returns to Smith’s Alternative this weekend. Chilean-born Parada is recognised as one of the world’s finest classical Latin-American, avant-garde solo guitarists who interprets music from folk, jazz and pop using multiple techniques. 76 Alinga St Civic, 4pm, Sunday, May 30. Book here.