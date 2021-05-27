Artsday / Young singers take a call from the universe

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The Australian Voice Collective, 2019

FOLLOWING covid restrictions, The Australian Voice Collective decided to craft their new stage show into a film, so their performers could still work towards a creative goal for their 2020/2021 season. Filmed in the city centre as well as at Digital Content Studios in Queanbeyan, “Hello, It’s Me, The Universe” centres around the performers wondering what they’re going to do with their “one wild and precious life”. Palace Electric Cinemas, 7pm, Saturday, May 29, book here.

“RETROGRADE” is a development showing a video art, live sound and dance work created by Marlēné Claudine Radice in collaboration with three other artists. This is an outcome of her two-week residency at Belconnen Arts Centre. The four sessions are 20 minutes each, at Retrograde Rehearsal Room, Belconnen Arts Centre, Friday, May 28. Book here.

Baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes.

STAR baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes will join pianist and conductor Guy Noble to perform songs and classical arias, delivered with comedic flair. The Playhouse, Saturday, May 29. Book here or 6275 2700.

NEWS is in that the CEO of Canberra Glassworks, Julie Skate, will leave later this year. Chair of the Glassworks, Gary Rake says the board has asked local firm Cantlie Recruitment to help with the search for a new chief executive.

CMAG, Hilary Talbot, “Piano Creatures”, 2010. Photo: Anna Madeleine Raupach.

THE concept behind the imaginary coastal vision presented in the glass walls of Canberra Museum & Gallery is that the creatures “presented” have, over time, evolved from discarded driftwood musical instruments. CMAG On the Square, “The Piano Creatures: A Ragged Shore”, free, until September 4. 

CANBERRA Union Voices is a choir for people who believe in social justice and equality. It welcomes new members to sing a wide range of songs, serious and not so serious. No auditions, all welcome. The choir meets at Dickson Tradies on Wednesdays from 2pm to 3.30pm. Inquiries to Andrew Blanckensee, zipkow@optusnet.com.au and Chrissie Shaw, chrissieshaw@apex.net.au

Decadence and Debauchery.

RACHEL Reid’s Jazida Productions, winner of Adelaide Fringe Festival award for Best Dance, is bringing the next instalment of the show, “Decadence and Debauchery” to the newly refurbished show space, Verity Attic, upstairs from Verity Lane Market, with a night of sideshow acts, comedy, drinks and the art of tease. Sydney Building, Civic, 8pm, Saturday, May 29. Book here

THE Canberra Men’s Choir will present a joyful program of songs, the choir’s first concert since covid restrictions hit. Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah, 2-3pm on Sunday, May 30. Tickets at the door, children free.

Victor Martinez Parada.

VICTOR Martinez Parada returns to Smith’s Alternative this weekend. Chilean-born Parada is recognised as one of the world’s finest classical Latin-American, avant-garde solo guitarists who interprets music from folk, jazz and pop using multiple techniques. 76 Alinga St Civic, 4pm, Sunday, May 30. Book here

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRevamped ‘Fix My Street’ cops criticism
Next articleOlder homeless women waiting for a safe Canberra ride home
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply