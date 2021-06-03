Artsday / Yuin musicians sing together at museum

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Museum of Australia, in partnership with Eurobodalla Shire Council and Four Winds, is holding a family friendly, free Reconciliation Week concert, “Songs from Yuin Country”. It’s a musical collaboration between Four Winds’ Djinama Yilaga (Happy Ceremony’) choir and Mujingaals (friends) – The New Graces, Sam Martin, Heath Cullen, David Ross Macdonald, Raechelle Kennedy, Pete Wild and Tamlyn Magee – singing of life experiences and relationships that led them to Yuin Country. NMA, 11am-12.30pm, Saturday, June 5.

“NEW Acquisitions: Contemporary Identity and Land” includes 25 new works in paint, pencil, sculpture and glasswork from the Australian Parliament House Art Collections, which reflect aspects of Australian life, landscape and pluralist society. This is the first exhibition of new acquisitions since 2016 and showcases several exciting pieces obtained over the past four years. Free at Parliament House until November.

IN Dylan Van Den Berg’s prizewinning play “Milk”, a young Palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal Australian) man takes a dark journey into self and country, on a metaphysical island, travelling between now and the eras of two ancestors. At The Street Theatre, until June 12, book here or 6247 1223.

Ausdance ACT will award two youth scholarships from its “Link-d” program, which connects professional dance artists and community dancers with refugees. The scholarships are to be used for tuition at Project Beats dance studio. There are two Youth Scholarship tuition packages, the Student Beats package and the Project Beats package. Applicants must be aged between six and 21, and live in the ACT or close by. Inquiries to act@ausdance.org.au

IN “Intersect: Studio Glass”, Beaver Galleries exhibits blown-glass vessels by Erin Conron, etched with a matrix of precise lines. By transposing directional lines on spherical forms, Conron aims to give these invisible forces a visible expression. Beaver Galleries, Deakin, Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm, June 3-20 or here.

MARUKI Orchestra’s second concert for 2021 will comprise Beethoven’s Symphony No.7, Krommer’s Concerto for two clarinets Op.91 and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” (arranged by Ravel). Albert Hall, Commonwealth Ave, 3-5pm, Sunday, June 6, book here.

“THE Vietnam Requiem”, made up of songs of the Vietnam War and newly commissioned works by top Aussie composers Graeme Koehne, Elena Kats-Chernin, Andrew Schultz, Ross Edwards and Latham himself, with a piece by the late Peter Sculthorpe, will be at Llewellyn Hall, 1pm, June 5 and 6, book here.

MOLONGLO Conservation Group will hold its art exhibition this weekend under the theme “Healthy Waterways”. Opening at Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, 2pm, Sunday, June 6.

“THE Rock Show Oz Edition”, which pays tribute to the late singer Jon English’s life and work, is coming to Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, 8pm, this Saturday, June 5. Book here or 6285 6290.

THE next reading in Geoff’s Poetry at Smiths features Slovenian poet Shé Hawke from Wollongong and Subhash Jaireth from Canberra, who will read mainly from his latest book, “Aflame”. Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 7pm, June 7, book here.

THE new Alma Moodie Quartet features Canberra-born violinist Kristian Winther, violinist Anna da Silva Chen, violist Alexina Hawkins and cellist Thomas Marlin, four of Australia’s finest string players in a new collaboration. Named to honour Moodie, an internationally significant Australian violinist of the 1930s and 40s, the quartet will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet in E minor, Op.59 No.2, and Arnold Schoenberg’s String Quartet in D minor, Op.7. Campbell Scout Hall, 7.30pm, Sunday, June 6. Book here.

BUNGENDORE Wood Works Gallery has Alan Baptist and Caroline Deeble showing off a new collection of works, “Quiet Nature”, each portraying natural landscapes in their own unique style. Octagon Art Space from June 5-July 31. There’s a “meet the artists” session in the gallery, 2pm, Sunday, June 6.