Three cops hit: Man charged with attempted murder

THE driver accused of running down three police officers at the National Arboretum yesterday (July 12) has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

At about 2.50pm the three officers — two which were new to ACT policing — had stopped a Toyota Aurion at the Forest Drive and Lady Denman Drive intersection.

After speaking with the driver of the Aurion, the three officers moved to the space between the police vehicle and the Aurion, which were 10 metres apart on the side of the road, when a Ford Laser sedan veered left and allegedly drove directly at the three officers.

A detective leading senior constable from road policing was thrown onto the bonnet of the Laser, striking the windscreen before landing on the ground in front of the vehicle. A constable was also thrown onto the bonnet of the vehicle before landing on the ground and a second constable was run over and became trapped under the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Laser, a 30-year-old Hawker man, exited his vehicle where he was restrained by two of the officers.

All officers were taken to hospital — one officer suffered a broken leg, one a back injury and another a shoulder injury.

Deputy chief police officer, commander Michael Chew commended the officers involved, saying: “They remained calm and acted appropriately during what would have been a terrifying situation. I have nothing but praise for the actions of all three officers, who were able to arrest the man despite their injuries.

“I would also like to thank the driver of the Toyota Aurion who didn’t hesitate to assist our officers, along with two other members of the public, to move the vehicle that had trapped the officer.

“All three officers will receive welfare support and assistance during their recovery from their injuries.”

The driver of the Ford Laser has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of drive at police and one count of culpable driving causing grievous bodily harm. He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.