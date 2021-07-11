Car slams into police officers, three injured

THREE police officers were injured, one seriously, and taken to hospital after being struck by a car at the National Arboretum  this afternoon (July 11).

One suffered a broken leg, one a back injury and the other a shoulder injury.

At about 2.50pm, the three were conducting a routine traffic stop of a vehicle on Forest Drive when a green Ford sedan ran into the police officers on the side of the road. The driver is in custody.

Superintendent Corey Heldon said the police were investigating whether the driver deliberately drove at the officers.

“Police being deliberately injured while they are doing their job is never acceptable,” he said.

“I am thankful these three officers are alive; however, one of them is seriously injured. The consequences of this incident could easily have been much worse.

“I ask anyone who saw this incident who has not spoken to police to do so as soon as possible, in order to enable us to fully investigate the circumstances.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call 131444. 

 

