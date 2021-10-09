Latest exposure sites mostly at the shops

HERE are the latest newcomers, predominantly supermarkets, to the ACT Health covid exposure list issued at 11.53am today (October 9). All are casual contacts:

Coles, Horse Park Drive, Amaroo, 6 October, 11am-11.55am

ALDI , Kippax Fair Shopping Centre, Hardwick Crescent, Holt, 5 October, 1.50pm-2.45pm

Erindale Healthcare, cnr Comrie Street and McBryde Crescent , Wanniassa, 5 October, 10.25am-11.30am

Woolworths, Westfield Woden, Keltie Street, Phillip, 05 October, 11.50am-12.40pm

ALDI Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 04 October, 12.45pm-1.45pm

Supabarn , 56 Abena Avenue, Crace, 04 October, 11.20am-12.30pm

Costco, Mustang Avenue, Majura Park, 2 October, 11.05am-12.50pm

Woolworths , Majura Park Shopping Centre, Spitfire Avenue, Majura Park, 02 October, 12.15pm-1.20pm

Light rail , Sandford Street to Gungahlin Place, 28 September, 4.15pm-4.25pm

Light rail , Sandford Street to Gungahlin Place , 27 September, 4.03pm-4.13pm

Coles , Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie, 26 September, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Coles ,Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie,25 September, 7.30pm-8.20pm

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.