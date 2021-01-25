Australia Day honours: Who got the Canberra gongs?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS year’s Australia Day Order of Australia honours list recognises 845 “inspirational” Australians, according to Governor-General David Hurley.

Of the list, 210 – almost 37 per cent – are women, following a 12-month push by the governor-general for more female nominations.

The youngest recipient is 24 years old, the oldest is 101, with three other recipients aged 100, and 34 aged over 90.

Here is a list of local recipients:

OFFICER (AO) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mr Malcolm John HAZELL AM, for distinguished service to the Crown, and through a range of advisory and consultancy roles with government and business.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Prof Emily BANKS, Acton, for significant service to medical research and education.

Mr Stephen James BYRON, for significant service to the aviation infrastructure sector, and to tourism.

Dr Paul CRAFT, Deakin, for significant service to medicine, to oncology and to professional organisations.

Dr Gregory John FEALY, Curtin, for significant service to tertiary education and to Australia-Indonesia relations.

Dr Jillian Anne GUTHRIE, Turner, for significant service to indigenous health and to justice reinvestment policy.

Mrs Genevieve Mary JACOBS, for significant service to broadcast media and to the community.

Col. William James KELLY (retired), Fadden, for significant service to pharmacy through a range of roles.

Mrs Sotiria LIANGIS OAM, O’Malley, for significant service to the community through philanthropic support initiatives.

Dr Paul William ROCHE, Isabella Plains, for significant service to epidemiology and to the international community of Nepal.

Mr Allan Ernest WILLIAMS, Forrest, for significant service to business tourism and to the community.

MEDAL (OAM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mrs Coralie Pearl AMOS, Scullin, for service to the community through a range of roles.

Mrs Elizabeth AVERY, Kaleen, for service to swimming.

Ms Tanya BARDEN, for service to business and to the community.

Mr Douglas James BROWN, Florey, for service to veterans and their families.

Mr Calvin Thomas BRUTON, Gungahlin, for service to basketball as a player and coach.

Ms Brenda Mary DE BES, for service to youth through Scouts.

Mr Christopher DIENER, for service to people with a disability and to youth through Scouts.

Mr John Robert EVANS, Gordon, for service to bushwalking and to the community.

Emeritus Prof John Philips HARDY, Deakin, for service to tertiary education, particularly to the humanities.

Mr Abdul Rahman HASHIM, Flynn, for service to the multicultural community of the ACT.

Mrs Wanda HORKY, Dunlop, for service to the Polish community in Australia.

Mrs Suzanne Margaret McINNES, Karabar, for service to the community of Queanbeyan.

The late Mrs Ismini (Pitsa) PARRETT, formerly of Barton, for service to community health through exercise therapy and aquatic rehabilitation.

Mr Duncan Grant TAYLOR, Griffith, for service to youth.

Mr George Roger WAINWRIGHT, Narrabundah, for service to veterans.

Mr Anthony WOOD, Queanbeyan, for service to rugby league and to the community.

PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL (FEDERAL)

Dr Richard Symons BLEWETT, Royalla, for outstanding public service through advancing the use of geophysical data to attract investment in Australia’s minerals industry.

Ms Caroline Ann EDWARDS, O’Connor, for outstanding public service to the development and implementation of health and social policy, and leading the government’s health response to COVID-19.

Dr Marion Joy HEALY, Theodore, for outstanding public service to policy and regulatory practice including in the areas of food, chemicals and plant biosecurity.

Ms Rachel Joy HENRY, Chapman, for outstanding public service to the development and implementation of the National Consumer Protection Framework for Online Wagering.

Dr Doug MARMION, Giralang, for outstanding public service through the strengthening of indigenous language infrastructure.

Ms Lisa SCHOFIELD, Chifley, for outstanding public service to the delivery of the treaty establishing maritime boundaries between Australia and Timor-Leste.

Mr Andrew Shaw TODD, Isaacs, for outstanding public service through the development and implementation of Australian government policy on consular matters, and the response to offshore crises.

Mr Paul David WAY, Farrer, for outstanding public service through the development of programs which support current, and transitioning, Australian Defence Force members and their families.

Ms Jennifer Elizabeth WILKINSON, Barton, for outstanding public service in the development of fiscal policy, particularly in the formulation of the Australian government’s economic response to COVID-19.

PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL (ACT)

Mr Mark HUXLEY, Latham, for outstanding public service to education in the ACT.

Ms Anita PERKINS, Campbell, for outstanding public service to strategic communications and community engagement in the ACT.

Ms Narelle Joy RIVERS, Gungahlin, for outstanding public service through improved outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the ACT.