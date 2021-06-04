Awards celebrate ‘considered and sustainable’ architecture

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S concrete bus shelters and a modest private home were the front runners in the 24 project awards and commendations announced tonight (June 4) at the 2021 ACT Architecture Awards.

The highest award, the Canberra Medallion, was awarded to “House for Hiroko” by Anthony Knobel Architect, which also won The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New).

It was described by the jury as “a delightful and modest response to a couple’s life-long ambition to commission a home that celebrates and encapsulates a culturally rich life lived abroad.”

Canberra’s 480 or so concrete bus shelters, 1975–1995, by architect Clem Cummings were recognised for their lasting mark on the character of the nation’s capital, receiving The Sir Roy Grounds Award for Enduring Architecture, praised for the “the architectural integrity and enduring quality of the design”.

Jury chair Cassandra Keller said this year’s winners reinforced the value architects bring to their clients and broader communities, adding that that the awards celebrated the relationship between architects, their clients, and the broader community in projects which raised the bar in terms of “responsive, considered and sustainable design”.

Other awarded projects included the “Little Loft House” by Light House Architecture and Science which received both The Gene Willsford Award for Residential Architecture (Alterations & Additions) and The Derek Wrigley Award for Sustainable Architecture.

Ben Walker Architects won an award in the Residential Architecture – Houses (New) category for SL House in Aranda, as well as a commendation for Narrabundah House. Townsend + Associates Architects were also multi-award winners with Mass House #4 receiving a commendation in this category as well as winning the COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture.

Jacka Crescent Townhouses sited on a sloping block in Campbell by CO-AP (Architects) was awarded The Sydney Ancher Award for Residential Architecture-Multiple Housing, also winning The Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture.

Burgmann Anglican School Early Learning Centre by COX Architecture won both The W. Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture and a commendation in the Educational Architecture category.

Capital Brewing Company Airport Taproom by Craig Tan Architects also won an award in the Interior Architecture category, while the ACT Government’s new office building, Northbourne Avenue by Bates Smart won The John Andrews Award for Commercial Architecture.

In the Public Architecture category, both Winnunga Nimmityjah AHCS New Health and Community Facility by Judd.studio and Stromlo Leisure Centre by COX Architecture received commendations.

The “Murmuration” art installation by Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn won The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture and Verity Lane Market by Mather Architecture received a commendation for Heritage Architecture.

In the Urban Design category, Kingsborough Village by COX Architecture received a commendation.

The ACT winners will now progress to compete in the National Architecture Awards program.

The full list of winners and commendations is below.

Art in Architecture I The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture

“Murmuration” – Art Installation, Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Commercial Architecture, Award

Commercial Architecture

Northbourne Avenue, Bates Smart, The John Andrews Award for Commercial Architecture

Brindabella Carpark 9 Guida Moseley Brown Architects| Commendation

COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture

Mass House #4, Townsend + Associates Architects, Award

Educational Architecture

Burgmann Anglican School Early Learning Centre, COX Architecture, Commendation

The Australian National University: Research School of Social Sciences, Hassell, Commendation

Enduring Architecture

Canberra’s Concrete Bus Shelters, 1975–1995, Clem Cummings, The Sir Roy Grounds Award for Enduring Architecture

Heritage Architecture

Verity Lane Market, Mather Architecture, Commendation

Interior Architecture

Burgmann Anglican School Early Learning Centre, Cox Architecture, The W. Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture

Capital Brewing Company Airport Taproom, Craig Tan Architects, Award

University of Canberra – Our Space 5C Fitout, Cox Architecture, Commendation

Light in Architecture I The Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture

Jacka Crescent Townhouses, CO-AP (Architects), Award

Public Architecture

Winnunga Nimmityjah AHCS New Health and Community Facility |JUDD.studio, Commendation

Stromlo Leisure Centre, COX Architecture, Commendation

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Little Loft House, Light House Architecture and Science, The Gene Willsford Award for Residential Architecture (Alterations & Additions)

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

House for Hiroko, Anthony Knobel Architect, Canberra Medallion and The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

SL House, Ben Walker Architects Pty Ltd, Award

Narrabundah House, Ben Walker Architects Pty Ltd, Commendation

Mass House #4, Townsend + Associates Architects, Commendation

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Jacka Crescent Townhouses, CO-AP (Architects), The Sydney Ancher Award for Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Sustainable Architecture

Little Loft House, Light House Architecture and Science, The Derek Wrigley Award for Sustainable Architecture

Pettit and Sevitt Revival , Light House Architecture & Science, Commendation

Urban Design

Kingsborough Village, Cox Architecture, Commendation