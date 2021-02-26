Bank deal boosts region art awards

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PARTNERSHIP agreement between Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council and Bendigo Bank’s Braidwood and Bungendore branches this week means good news for local artists.

The sponsorship from Bendigo Bank for the 2021 QPRC Art Awards will see total prize money for the local art awards increase fourfold, with $12,000 to be offered in prizes.

Richard Elliot, representing Bendigo Bank’s Management Board, said that the Braidwood and Bungendore Community Bank branches look forward to supporting the 2021 awards.

Fellow bank director, Di Izzard, says, “This agreement strengthens the relationship between Bendigo Bank and QPRC and assists both of us in our efforts to support the arts community of our local region”.

This year’s art awards will now offer a major prize of $5,000, a significant increase from the $2,000 offered when the awards were last held in 2019. That will be an acquisitive award, meaning that the winning artwork will be acquired and will join the QPRC art collection.

The enhanced awards also include a wider range of categories, including a $2,000 Youth Emerging Artist Award for 18-25 year-olds, Small Sculpture Prize ($2,000), Ceramics Award ($1,000), the Bendigo Pick Prize ($1,000) and Viewer’s Choice Award ($1,000).

Entries, to open soon, will be judged by a panel of independent arts professionals from the region. The usual 25 per cent commission charged on art sales through the art awards exhibition has been waived for this year.

The QPRC 2021 Art Awards and Exhibition will be held in The Q Exhibition Space on Thursday, May 27. The exhibition will be open from May 28 to June 19. Entry forms and terms and conditions will be available here and from QPRC libraries from March 15.