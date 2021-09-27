Barr outlines a detailed plan out of lockdown

FOLLOWING weeks of community frustration, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has finally outlined what ACT restrictions will look like as of 11.59pm on Thursday, October 14.

During October the ACT will hit 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 fully vaccinated and, subject to the public health risk remaining relatively stable over the next two weeks, the lockdown will end, Mr Barr said.

An end of lockdown on October 15 will trigger a transition to medium level public health measures, which he said will include:

Five people will be able to visit another household at any one time and 25 people will be able to gather outdoors.

Licensed venues, cafes and restaurants will be able to operate seated service at a maximum capacity of 25 people across a venue or one person per four square metres indoors, if that amount is less than 25 people. Alternatively, venues can choose to operate outdoors with a maximum of 50 patrons at one per four square metres.

Hairdressers, beauty and personal services can recommence with a maximum of five customers at any one time.

All non-essential retail will continue to operate under click and collect or click and deliver services but the maximum staffing capacity from inside the premise will go from five to 10 people.

Gyms will reopen with strict covid safe requirements with a maximum of 25 people.

The 25 person cap at one per four square metres will also apply to weddings, outdoor play centres, places of worship, outdoor auctions and community centres and facilities.

Accommodation providers such as hotels and motels, campgrounds and caravans parks can reopen as can swimming pools for organised lessons with a maximum of 25 swimmers.

As the national vaccination average climbs towards 80 per cent in late October, the ACT will continue to gradually reduce the level of public health measures.

“From October 29, subject to public health risk, a number of businesses and activities will move towards more relaxed density and capacity limits,” Mr Barr said.

This will see, from October 29:

Licenced venues, cafes and restaurants allowed to cater for 25 people before any density limits apply. Beyond this 25-person base, it will be one person per four square metres for up to 100 people, and one person per two square metres from 250 people.

This will also apply to many of the businesses and activities that were able to recommence on October 15.

Organised sport will be able to recommence under the same density and capacity limits and swimming pools will reopen to the public.

Ten people will be able to visit a household at any one time and 30 people will be able to meet outdoors.

Ticketed and seated events will be able to recommence with density and capacity limits depending on whether they are indoor or outdoors.

All retail stores in the ACT will be permitted to reopen with one person per four square metres.

Cinemas, galleries and museums will be able to reopen.

Dance classes, choirs and bands will also be able to commence in person with a maximum of 20 people, or one person per four square metres.

As the ACT’s vaccination rate reaches more than 90 per cent of the eligible population, Mr Barr said further changes will be considered such as further easing density limits.

The requirements for interstate and overseas travel, he said will be considered as the ACT moves through these phases.

But, he said, it is important to note that the ability to travel interstate or overseas will be entirely subject to the border decisions of other state and territory government.

When it comes to international travel, he said it will be subject to the federal government.

Mr Barr said the ACT’s pathway forward has been informed on the impact that COVID-19 will have on cases in the territory and the number of people in hospital in the territory.