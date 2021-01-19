Barr readies for the covid vaccine rollout

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin in February and Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government will soon share all “fine detail” of how it will be rolled out in the ACT. 

We’re committed to communicating openly and in a timely way about the fine detail of the vaccine rollout, so Canberrans will know where they can get a vaccine, how they will get a vaccine and what they will need to do when the time comes for them to get a vaccine,” Mr Barr said. 

His comments come after the federal government announced it will rollout the vaccine next month and Mr Barr said he will work closely with the commonwealth government and state and territory governments during this time.

“A vaccine will be an important tool to combat COVID-19 and the ACT government will take a very deliberate and measured approach to the vaccine rollout,” he said.

“As advised by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the program will initially be focussed on people who have an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 related disease and those at risk of exposure, being infected with and transmitting the virus.

“The vaccine rollout is a major logistical and operational exercise and we are working hard to ensure we are ready to rollout the vaccination here in the ACT, as part of the national rollout.”

As part of the preparations, Mr Barr said the government has launched a page on its covid website that will be dedicated to vaccination information.

“This will continue to be updated as further information becomes available,” he said.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleClingan takes theatre back to basics
Next articleCanberra will only take its capacity of returning covid Aussies: Barr
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply