Barr readies for the covid vaccine rollout

THE rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin in February and Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government will soon share all “fine detail” of how it will be rolled out in the ACT.

“We’re committed to communicating openly and in a timely way about the fine detail of the vaccine rollout, so Canberrans will know where they can get a vaccine, how they will get a vaccine and what they will need to do when the time comes for them to get a vaccine,” Mr Barr said.

His comments come after the federal government announced it will rollout the vaccine next month and Mr Barr said he will work closely with the commonwealth government and state and territory governments during this time.

“A vaccine will be an important tool to combat COVID-19 and the ACT government will take a very deliberate and measured approach to the vaccine rollout,” he said.

“As advised by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the program will initially be focussed on people who have an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 related disease and those at risk of exposure, being infected with and transmitting the virus.

“The vaccine rollout is a major logistical and operational exercise and we are working hard to ensure we are ready to rollout the vaccination here in the ACT, as part of the national rollout.”

As part of the preparations, Mr Barr said the government has launched a page on its covid website that will be dedicated to vaccination information.

“This will continue to be updated as further information becomes available,” he said.