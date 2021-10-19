Becko’s coming to Canberra’s emotional rescue 

CHRIS “Becko” Beckhouse’s radio career has seen him interview the Rolling Stones, help shape comedy duo Hamish and Andy and play tunes in five capital cities across Australia.

But now, as 2CA’s new program director and announcer, he’s making a return to the airwaves of his home town.

“It’s so good to be back,” says Chris, who’s been on air in the capital since August 30.

“I grew up here and I did my first stint on radio here at 2CA and 2CC for work experience after finishing year 12, so it’s kind of surreal to come home as an adult and as the program director.”

Chris was born into the hard-rock resurgence of the ‘80s, growing up with Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Phil Collins ringing in his ears.

After growing a passion for radio towards the end of high school, Chris snagged his first community radio gig with QBN FM.

“I grew up listening to people like Ugly Phil doing the Hot 30 countdown and a guy named Stan Zemanek, who did nights on 2CC, and he was a real entertainer, a real showman and they were part of me wanting to be in radio,” he says.

Chris, sort of bravely, sort of stupidly, as he describes it, introduced himself to the manager of 2CA at a party in Civic when he was still a high-schooler, who told him to come and do work experience after he had finished year 12.

“I still remember my first day,” says Chris.

“It was stinking hot, the air conditioner was broken in the old building in 1997 and the DJs that pre-recorded their shows needed someone to sit in the studio and record the news coming down the line via satellite.

“I worked out what button did what, recorded the news and put it on air and I remember calling my dad saying: ‘Check this out, this is the news!’

“It was incredibly exciting.”

Hooked, Chris would soon be reading cricket-score updates from Manuka Oval that went out on the radio waves, but the first time he went live on air wouldn’t be until his first job in Lismore some time later.

For more than two decades since, Chris’ voice has been heard on Brisbane’s B105, Perth’s 92.9, Melbourne’s Fox FM and Sydney’s Triple M where he worked as program manager and morning announcer for about 12 years.

“I always get that rush being on the radio. It’s a really creative outlet and a challenge every day,” he says.

“It’s just so fun, getting to play great music and getting to talk to great people every day for a job.”

A dream would come true for Chris four years ago while he was in the US, when he received a spontaneous call to meet and interview the Rolling Stones, his favourite band.

“It was surreal sitting opposite Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away just a few weeks ago,” he says.

“I got to talk to them about music, and the blues, and their influences.

“I think they’re the one band who as I get older I appreciate more and more.”

Chris would also get to work with comedy duo Hamish and Andy in the early days of their radio show before they became the household names they are today.

“You really felt you were creating something special when Hamish and Andy were first developing as a show. I was very lucky to be there for a good couple of years working with them,” he says.

With all that and more, he’s excited to bring his experience from around the country back to Canberra’s oldest commercial radio station.

“The great thing about 2CA’s ‘Forever Classic’ format is that it’s all very upbeat, very uplifting music,” says Chris.

“I think at the moment people are getting very nostalgic and rediscovering old music they grew up with, or that their parents grew up with, and I’m finding that a lot of fun.

“At Triple M I got to play a lot of classic rock, a lot of those incredible bands like Creedence or the Doors or Genesis and I think I can take a lot of that into 2CA.

“One thing I am really appreciating at the moment is the great disco songs of the ‘70s and ‘80s. There are so many great pop songs I haven’t played on the radio in probably two decades.”

As a live music photographer as well, Chris also says he can’t wait for Canberra’s “lively” gig scene to get back into swing when covid restrictions ease.

“I think we’re really yearning for a concert or two and once covid is over there’s going to be a lot happening in Canberra,” he says.

“It will be interesting how we look back on these years and the music we’re listening to during lockdown. Will people shudder like when you hear a break-up song or will they look back on it and have a good feeling about it?”

Right now though, Chris believes local radio has never been more important.

“People are lonely and people are worried about the future and so at the moment I think it’s so important to be a friend to the listener,” he says.

“We’re trying to find a balance of news and information along with keeping people happy as well as distracting them with some good music and making them laugh.

“I think that’s the big difference between radio and just having a Spotify playlist. Here we’re all local and we’re 100 per cent committed to being here for locals.”

Chris can be heard on 2CA, 9am-2pm weekdays.