Belco Party turns its hand to rubbish

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Belco Party, which failed to get a seat at the last ACT election, is planning to clean up tomorrow… part of the Lake Ginninderra foreshore, that is.

Candidate Vijay Dubey has organised for the party to host the clean up between 8am and noon on Sunday, March 7. He will be at the Lighthouse, over the footbridge from Lake Ginninderra College, to hand out garbage bags and other utensils to help with the clean up

“For a few hours’ effort we can all do something to help our local environment and get rid of a lot of unsightly rubbish,” says Vijay.

“There are a lot of shopping trolleys and larger items of junk deposited in the lake and I don’t expect or want people wading into the lake to remove such items by themselves – I will take care of that myself as I have done for the last few years – but the more hands the merrier.

“I encourage individuals and families concerned about our environment and the beautiful lake to attend for a hour or so tomorrow. There is a lot of rubbish in that area ranging from trolleys to plastic garbage and used food papers to keep us busy.”