Big fine for P-plater overtaking a policeman at 170km/h

A 21-year-old Moncrieff man has been fined $2386 after he was detected driving with no P-plates displayed at 170km/h on the Majura Parkway on Thursday (October 7).

The driver overtook a police officer in the 100km/h area, and his speed was measured at 170km/h. After passing into the signposted 80km/h area, the driver did not reduce his speed, and his speed was again measured at 170km/h, more than double the limit.

Officer in charge of ACT Road Policing Insp Donna Hofmeier said this behaviour was beyond inexcusable.

“To drive so fast as a P-plate driver, or indeed any licensed driver, defies common sense,” she said.

“Provisional drivers aren’t as experienced on our roads and if you overestimate your ability, there is no margin for error at that speed.”

The driver faces infringements for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, which carries a fine of $2136 and six demerit points, and not displaying P-plates, which is a further fine of $250.