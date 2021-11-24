Bill aims to stop drones sneaking contraband into prison

SHADOW corrections minister Elizabeth Kikkert will today (November 25) introduce an amendment bill to prevent people using drones to deliver prohibited items into the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC).

According to Mrs Kikkert, there are currently no laws that clearly capture using drones as a means to deliver prohibited items such as drugs, weapons and mobile phones into the prison.

The amendment comes following a rapid increase in the use of drones to deliver prohibited items into correctional facilities throughout the country.

Corrections Victoria reported 96 drone related incidents at their prisons from March to early November last year.

In the ACT, it is known there have been at least two attempted deliveries of contraband into the AMC using drones.

“This is a rapidly emerging problem, and the territory must adapt,” said Mrs Kikkert.

“Other jurisdictions have struggled with solutions because the use of airspace is controlled by the Commonwealth.

“My bill avoids any conflicts with Federal legislation by not attempting to restrict the airspace.”

Mrs Kikkert says the bill will make it easier to prosecute anyone who tries to deliver banned items into the prison.

“Drugs, weapons, mobile phones, and other things that are smuggled into the AMC contribute to the black market,” she said.

“They are used for barter and often contribute to violence between detainees.

“Reducing the entry of drugs into the prison will increase detainee health whilst contributing to education and rehabilitation outcomes.”