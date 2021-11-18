Blood moon lunar eclipse is coming

SKY-GAZERS are in for a treat with a blood-red moon and a partial lunar eclipse gracing the skies tonight (November 19).

“This evening, the Earth will pass between the Sun and moon,” says ANU astrophysicist Dr James Gilbert.

“Although they won’t precisely align for viewers in Canberra, it will be very close, so almost all of the moon will become a spooky shade of red.

“The red colouring occurs because the small amount of sunlight that does make it to the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere first.

“As you watch the moon darken, you’re actually witnessing the reflection of what would be a glorious whole-Earth sunset to somebody stood on the moon.”

The eclipse will be visible from most of Australia.

In Canberra you’ll be able to see the rare phenomenon from 7.46pm with the blood moon display set to peak at around 8:02pm.