Cops find man who fired gun in Casey

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE man who allegedly fired a gun in Casey on Friday (March 19) morning is assisting police with their enquiries. 

Police were alerted to the man after he allegedly broke into a Casey property at about 4.15am before returning to his white 2005 BMW 320i and firing a gun.

Just before midday police saw the car on Murranji Street, Hawker, and a short time later observed the vehicle was being driven erratically.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving through the southern suburbs.

Police recovered the gun following a search of a property yesterday.

Anyone who is yet to speak to police and who may have witnessed the incident in Casey or subsequent pursuit or have CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6755820.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleKick in the guts cost rival goals against top shot Raiders
Next article‘Vandalism’ – Memorial declares war on its trees
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply