Cops find man who fired gun in Casey

THE man who allegedly fired a gun in Casey on Friday (March 19) morning is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police were alerted to the man after he allegedly broke into a Casey property at about 4.15am before returning to his white 2005 BMW 320i and firing a gun.

Just before midday police saw the car on Murranji Street, Hawker, and a short time later observed the vehicle was being driven erratically.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving through the southern suburbs.

Police recovered the gun following a search of a property yesterday.

Anyone who is yet to speak to police and who may have witnessed the incident in Casey or subsequent pursuit or have CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6755820.