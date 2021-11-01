Boyd craves some sounds from home

Arts news for Canberra from HELEN MUSA. It’s “Arts in the City”.

CANBERRA born and trained classical guitarist Rupert Boyd has been in touch from New York, where, exactly 10 years ago, he gave his Carnegie Hall debut. He’s just performed in the New York Festival of Song concert and in his own series, “GatherNYC” at the Museum of Arts and Design, where he and violinist Qianqian Li took on a musical trip “10,000 miles to Australia”, playing works by Australian composers Phillip Houghton and Elena Kats-Chernin. “Feeling a level of homesickness and nostalgia, I purposely programmed a number of Australian works to bring a little bit of Australia to a concert hall in New York,” Boyd says.

ALEXA Malizon, a recent ANU School of Art and Design graduate and Emerging Artist Support Scheme awardee, uses humour and the social media video post as visual devices to survey nuances in identity related to her experiences of living between Australian and Filipino cultures. In the Foyer Gallery, Tuggeranong Arts Centre until December 1.

VIOLINIST Dan Russell and his Phoenix Collective are back on stage, with a Canberra-only performance of “The Priest, the Intellect, the Eccentric & the Pirate” at Wesley Church, 6pm and 7.30pm on November 12. Then Russell, Pip Thompson, Ella Brinch, Andrew Wilson and mezzo-soprano Jacqui Dark will perform “The Juliet Letters”, a song cycle written by Elvis Costello and the Brodsky Quartet. Wesley Music Centre, 6pm and 7.30pm, November 26. Book for both at phoenixcollective.com.au/2021

CANBERRA Theatre is bringing in “The War On 2021”, featuring satirical performers Charles Firth, Mark Humphries, Jenna Owen, Victoria Zerbst and James Schloeffel. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Tuesday, November 30. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2022 season will include mainstage Llewellyn Hall recitals in February, April, May, June, August and November. Season bookings at aco.com.au

PIANIST Mark Jurkiewicz will be back for the Lunchtime Concert series, performing Franz Schubert’s Four Impromptus, D.935 (Op 142) at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, November 10. Book via trybooking.com/BUYPH